Il cast di Game of Thrones dice addio alla serie
di Giulia Greco -
La fine di Game of Thrones segna la fine di un'era non solo per la TV, ma anche per gli attori che ne hanno preso parte. Ecco come hanno detto addio allo show.
Con il sesto episodio dell'ottava stagione, Game of Thrones ha definitivamente chiuso i battenti.
In attesa di scoprire quale sarà il fato dei personaggi nei romanzi di George R.R. Martin, David Benioff e D.B. Weiss hanno dato una conclusione alle storie di Daenerys, Sansa, Jon, Arya, Bran e tutti gli altri.
Se per noi spettatori è difficile dire addio ai personaggi che ci hanno fatto compagnia nel corso dell'ultimo decennio, lo è ancora di più per gli attori che li hanno interpretati.
Da Emilia Clarke a Sophie Turner, passando per Gwendoline Christie e John Bradley, ecco come il cast di Game of Thrones ha detto addio alla serie.
La madre dei draghi ha scritto un commovente post sul suo profilo Instagram in cui ha detto di faticare a trovare le parole adatte per salutare Daenerys e chiudere un capitolo della sua vita durato dieci anni.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Scrivere questo post mi ha messa in difficoltà perché c'è tanto che vorrei dire, ma le parole sembrano insignificanti rispetto al peso che la serie e Dany hanno avuto per me.
Il capitolo della madre dei draghi ha occupato tutta la mia vita da adulta. Questa donna è entrata nel mio cuore. Ho sudato nel fuoco dei draghi. Ho versato molte lacrime per quelli che hanno detto addio a questa famiglia troppo presto, e mi si è prosciugato il cervello mentre cercavo di essere una Khaleesi, di imparare e rendere giustizia alle parole, azioni (e nomi) che mi erano stati dati.
Game of Thrones mi ha formata in quanto donna, in quanto attrice ed essere umano. Speravo solo che il mio caro padre fosse qui per vedere dove sono arrivata.
Ma devo ringraziare voi, cari, dolci, magici fan, per aver guardato con costanza quello che abbiamo fatto e ciò che io ho fatto con un personaggio che già era nel cuore di molti prima che io indossassi la parrucca platinata dei miei sogni. Senza di voi, non ci saremmo noi.
E ora la nostra guardia si è conclusa.
John Bradley ha condiviso una foto dal set della prima stagione e, come la Clarke, ha dato il suo ultimo saluto allo show che lo ha reso famoso.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
L'ultimo episodio è il passo conclusivo di un lungo e meraviglioso viaggio. Un viaggio che per me è iniziato alle 10 del mattino del 19 luglio 2010. Lo so perché ho trovato il programma delle prove della prima settimana di riprese. Mi era stato dato quando ho messo piede a Belfast per la prima volta, settimane prima dell'inizio delle riprese. È stato allora che ho incontrato Kit [Harington] e che ho indossato il costume in cui mi avete visto per 8 stagioni. Sono felice di aver tenuto questo foglio. Quella settimana ho incontrato tante persone che ora mi sono molto care. Allora non avremmo potuto immaginare il viaggio che avremmo intrapreso insieme. Non cambierei l'esperienza vissuta e le persone che ho incontrato per nulla al mondo.
Sophie Turner, interprete di Sansa Stark, ha tessuto le lodi del personaggio col quale è cresciuta sullo schermo.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Sansa, grazie per avermi insegnato cosa resilienza, coraggio e forza significano. Grazie per avermi insegnato a essere gentile e paziente e a governare con amore. Sono cresciuta con te. Mi sono innamorata di te a 13 anni e ora, 10 anni dopo, a 23, ti lascio andare, ma non mi lascerò mai alle spalle quello che mi hai insegnato.
Alla serie e alle incredibili persone che l'hanno creata, grazie per avermi regalato il periodo più bello della mia vita e le migliori lezioni di recitazione che potessi desiderare. Senza di voi non sarei la persona che sono oggi. Grazie per avermi concesso questa opportunità tanti anni fa.
Infine, ai fan. Grazie per aver amato questi personaggi e per il supporto che avete mostrato allo show fino alla fine. Mi mancherete più di qualunque altra cosa.
Gwendoline Christie ha postato una foto del dietro le quinte scattata in una pausa dalle riprese. Nella foto, l'interprete di Brienne di Tarth è in compagnia di Kit Harington.
La Christie ha ironizzato sulle espressioni dipinte sul volto suo e su quello di Kit: "Quando ci è stata rivelata la fine di Game of Thrones."
Kristofer Hivju, il bruto Tormund Veleno dei Giganti, ha invece caricato una foto in cui posa con Gwendoline Christie e la moglie Gry Molvær Hivju.
Onscreen and offscreen love! Definitely a win win situation:-) Homage to Gwendoline Christie @gwendolineuniverse for her brilliant preformance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth #GOTafterparty With my wife @grymolvaerhivju #gameofthrones #brienneoftarth #tormund #brimund #tormundgiantsbane #newyork
I miei amori sullo schermo e nella vita! Vinco in ogni caso. Voglio omaggiare Gwendoline Christie per la brillante interpretazione di una guerriera, di un cavaliere e di quel bellissimo essere umano che è Brienne di Tarth.
C'è poi Daniel Portman, che ha postato il video del servizio fotografico di Esquire Magazine che ha messo insieme alcuni dei ragazzi della serie: lui, Joe Dempsie, John Bradley e Iain Glen.
"Vi presento I Ragazzi dell'Estate! Spero che vi godiate l'ultimo episodio stasera!", ha scritto l'attore di Podrick Payne.
Jacob Anderson, conosciuto anche col nome di Raleigh Ritchie, ha postato due immagini: una scattata durante il suo primo giorno sul set, l'altra durante l'ultimo.
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
GoT è stata la gita scolastica più pazza di sempre. Un'avventura durata 6 anni.
Verme Grigio. Da robot ti sei trasformato in un ragazzo vero. Sono fiero di te. Mi mancherai, amico.
Grazie a tutti quelli che gli si sono affezionati e hanno fatto il tifo per lui. Era molto spaventato all'inizio, ma lo avete fatto sentire amato. Lo apprezza molto. Gliel'ho chiesto.
Un grande saluto va al team Targaryen: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Grazie per aver reso quei giorni così divertenti.
A tutti coloro che lavorano dietro le quinte senza sosta e senza ricevere alcun ringraziamento. Alla vostra, piccole canaglie piene di talento. Vi voglio bene. Grazie.
Joe Dempsie non ha foto dal set da condividere col pubblico, ma ecco come ha ricordato il percorso di Gendry nello show.
Started From Flea Bottom Now We Here • I already regret not taking any snaps on set...had to delve into the @helenstills treasure trove instead... • Being a part of this show has given me experiences I’ll never ever forget. But it’s the people I’ll miss the most. I’d just moved to London when we started season 1, didn’t have many mates there - and Game of Thrones changed all that. To the friends I’ve made in this amazing cast and crew, thank you. • Playing Gendry over 5 seasons has been a joy, and I can’t thank you lot enough for taking him to your hearts - and being patient while he took 3 years to find his way round a set of oars. • @gameofthrones bows out tonight at 9pm on @hbo. Last one to leave, blow out the candles. • #OursIsTheFury 🦌
L'attore di Deep State ha scritto:
Far parte di questa serie mi ha permesso di fare esperienze che non dimenticherò mai. Ma sono le persone quelle che mi mancheranno di più. Mi ero appena trasferito a Londra quando è iniziata la prima stagione, non avevo molti amici lì e Game of Thrones ha cambiato tutto questo. Agli amici che mi sono fatto in questo fantastico cast, grazie.
Interpretare Gendry in 5 stagioni è stata una gioia e non potrò ringraziarvi mai abbastanza per averlo preso a cuore - e per aver avuto la pazienza di aspettare tre anni affinché trovasse la strada a furia di remare.
Anche Pedro Pascal, che ha fatto parte di Game of Thrones solo nella quarta stagione, ha voluto dire addio definitivamente allo show.
To the mensches who changed my life, I salute. To being around the very most gorgeous people, to dental work and to no one messing with Sansa except me when I refuse to let her nap. It changed your lives and mine. #GameofThrones, the greatest show on television... so far 😉😉😉
Un grazie agli uomini che mi hanno cambiato la vita. Grazie all'essere stato di essere stato in compagnia di persone straordinarie, alle protesi dentali [indossate durante il combattimento con la Montagna e immortalate in uno scatto su Instagram, n.d.R.], e al 'nessuno prende in giro Sansa tranne me' quando non la voglio far riposare. Tutto ciò ha cambiato la vostra vita e la mia. Game of Thrones è stato il più grande show televisivo... fino a ora.
E voi, sentite già la mancanza di Game of Thrones?
