After: il sequel è confermato, Josephine Langford e Hero Fiennes Tiffin ancora nel cast

Guysss the After We Collided era is hereeee. WE’RE GETTING A SEQUELLLL!!! More details to come today when the press release is wide (the new producers let me tell you guys first 🥰) and as you can see I wrote the script this time around and I’m so excited to bring the pages of the book to the screen. Thank you guys for making After the biggest indie film of the YEAR!! I’ll link to the announcement once it’s live for more deets 😝 #AfterWeCollidedMovie