Millie Bobby Brown rivela la sua esperienza come vittima di bullismo

View this post on Instagram

We couldn’t pick just one @milliebobbybrown cover, so we didn’t 😉😍 Head to LINK IN BIO for the full May digital issue, where Millie Bobby Brown talks to @orlandobloom about how she became an activist for young people’s rights. 🌟👏 #TheActivistIssue 📸: @hairbyadir | @tcarterphillips @kdeenihan