Moda digitale: venduto vestito da 9500 dollari visibile solo online

MINDS. BLOWN. . $9.500 for the first ever digital couture to be auctioned on the blockchain. We actually sold one of our items that has never been physical. Someone owns it now, and will be able to wear it if they choose to. . Created by us, worn by @johwska, auctioned by @Dapper_Labs at #EtherealNY 📸 @bleumode . Thank you everyone for your support and believing in what we do. This is a dream coming true.