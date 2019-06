Jim Belushi ha una piantagione di cannabis (guardate le foto su Instagram!)

View this post on Instagram

Regram from: @jim_belushi - “I’m in Bogotá Colombia speaking at the Cannaciencia Symposium; a two day cannabis convention conducted by the top scientists, doctors, pharmacists, industry insiders, entrepreneurs, and influencers from the world. The light of our plant is spreading, and I will help it grow in any way I can - to bring healing around the world 🌎” #colombia #bogota🇨🇴 #cannaciencia #cannabis