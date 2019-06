La femme fatale del cinema: i migliori film con Eva Green

View this post on Instagram

#MichaelPitt, #EvaGreen and #LouisGarrel by ©Brandy Eve Allen #TheDreamers promotional photo (2003) FUN FACT: #JakeGyllenhaal was originally cast for the role of Matthew but dropped out before filming began. Gyllenhaal cited that he “wasn’t ready to get naked on film”. Michael Pitt was subsequently cast for the role of Matthew after #BernardoBertolucci saw him in a play in New York City and couldn’t get his mind off “the kid with big lips”.