La sfida di Bieber a Cruise è ora un meme: e anche Angela Lansbury e Dick Van Dyke sono coinvolti!

Celebrity

di Giulia Greco - 12/06/2019 16:36 | aggiornato 12/06/2019 16:40

Justin Bieber ha invitato Tom Cruise a lottare sul ring in uno scontro uno contro uno e ora tante altre star del mondo dello spettacolo hanno preso il suo esempio.

0 condivisioni

L'ultima trovata di Justin Bieber è stata quella di sfidare l'attore Tom Cruise in combattimento. Il cantante canadese ha lanciato il suo guanto di sfida via social, scrivendo in un tweet:

Voglio sfidare in combattimento Tom Cruise nell’ottagono [l’ottagono è il ring dove si svolgono, tra gli altri, gli incontri di arti marziali miste, n.d.r.]. Tom, se non accetti la sfida vuol dire che hai paura e non te lo potrai mai perdonare. Chi è disposto a organizzare il combattimento?

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Nel post ha citato anche Dana White, capo della UFC, la Ultimate Fighting Championship, l'organizzazione di arti marziali miste statunitense. Sembra proprio che il cantante faccia sul serio, eppure molte altre celebrity l'hanno presa più alla leggera, ironizzando sull'argomento e lasciandosi ispirare dalla giovane star.

Se Jared Padalecki, il Sam Winchester di Supernatural, ha proposto di indossare una maschera con le sembianze di Tom Cruise per affrontare Bieber a duello, tanti altri si sono sfidati a vicenda.

On a totally unrelated note, does anybody have a Tom Cruise mask that I can borrow? https://t.co/0xOde8H3rN — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 10, 2019

Una lotta che vorremmo vedere è quella tra Dick Van Dyke e Brent Spiner. L'attore di Star Trek, imitando Bieber con ironia, ha scritto:

Mi piacerebbe sfidare Angela Lansbury in combattimento nell'ottagono. Se ti tirerai indietro, Angela, vorrà dire che hai paura.

I would like to challenge Angela Lansbury to fight me in the octagon! If you back down, Angela, you are scared. And everyone will know it! Who will put up the money for this?!!! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) June 10, 2019

In difesa della signora in giallo è intervenuto il galante Dick Van Dyke. L'attore, celebre per la sua partecipazione al classico Mary Poppins, è sceso in campo e ha scritto:

Difenderò l'onore di Dame Lansbury gratuitamente!! Al molo, al tramonto. Fatti vedere lì, se ne ha il coraggio!!

I will defend the honor of Dame Lansbury for free!! The pier at the sundown!! Be there, if you dare!! — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) June 10, 2019

Spiner, a questo punto, ha fatto un passo indietro e ha dichiarato la resa in un ultimo tweet.

I give up! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) June 10, 2019

Non è finita qui, però. Brent Spiner e Dick Van Dyke non sono stati gli unici a ironizzare sulla sorprendente sfida di Justin Bieber. Quando è stato fatto notare che la differenza d'età tra Justin Bieber e Tom Cruise è di 31 anni, è iniziato un trend per cui ognuno dovrebbe competere contro un opponente più vecchio di 31 anni esatti.

Justin Bieber is 25, Tom Cruise is 56.



Challenge an actor 31 years older than you to a fight. I’ll go first…



Sam Waterston, you’re a punk, and due for an ass beating. Name the place. pic.twitter.com/DZGjmzPvUD — Misnomer (@Misnomer) June 10, 2019

Sally Field, Jeff Goldblum e Charo sono solo alcuni dei volti di Hollywood chiamati in causa. Ecco qualche esempio:

I've wanted to kick Sally Field's ass for decades and finally this is my chance, SHOW YOURSELF SALLY https://t.co/74TkfcnSaP — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) June 11, 2019

I'm 35.

You're 66.



Jeff Goldblum come catch these hands.



I'm calling you out. https://t.co/2RrittkXtG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) June 11, 2019

In this whole “Challenge an actor 31 years older than you” thing, the top of my list is Liam Neeson.



Dammit. pic.twitter.com/zdZOClIqqw — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) June 11, 2019

Damn it, Ian McKellen can probably kick my ass. This sucks. — Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) June 11, 2019

È stato fatto anche il nome dell'italiana Sophia Loren!

sophia loren cash me outside https://t.co/PTCn76rWbK — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) June 11, 2019

Chissà che qualcuno di loro salga sul ring. Intanto, provate a pensare a quale sfida vorreste assistere e quale sarebbe invece il vostro avversario ideale!