La sfida di Bieber a Cruise è ora un meme: e anche Angela Lansbury e Dick Van Dyke sono coinvolti!

di - | aggiornato

Justin Bieber ha invitato Tom Cruise a lottare sul ring in uno scontro uno contro uno e ora tante altre star del mondo dello spettacolo hanno preso il suo esempio.

Angela Lansbury e Dick Van Dyke si uniscono a Justin Bieber nella sfida online Getty Images

L'ultima trovata di Justin Bieber è stata quella di sfidare l'attore Tom Cruise in combattimento. Il cantante canadese ha lanciato il suo guanto di sfida via social, scrivendo in un tweet:

Voglio sfidare in combattimento Tom Cruise nell’ottagono [l’ottagono è il ring dove si svolgono, tra gli altri, gli incontri di arti marziali miste, n.d.r.]. Tom, se non accetti la sfida vuol dire che hai paura e non te lo potrai mai perdonare. Chi è disposto a organizzare il combattimento?

Nel post ha citato anche Dana White, capo della UFC, la Ultimate Fighting Championship, l'organizzazione di arti marziali miste statunitense. Sembra proprio che il cantante faccia sul serio, eppure molte altre celebrity l'hanno presa più alla leggera, ironizzando sull'argomento e lasciandosi ispirare dalla giovane star.

Se Jared Padalecki, il Sam Winchester di Supernatural, ha proposto di indossare una maschera con le sembianze di Tom Cruise per affrontare Bieber a duello, tanti altri si sono sfidati a vicenda.

Una lotta che vorremmo vedere è quella tra Dick Van DykeBrent Spiner. L'attore di Star Trek, imitando Bieber con ironia, ha scritto:

Mi piacerebbe sfidare Angela Lansbury in combattimento nell'ottagono. Se ti tirerai indietro, Angela, vorrà dire che hai paura.

In difesa della signora in giallo è intervenuto il galante Dick Van Dyke. L'attore, celebre per la sua partecipazione al classico Mary Poppins, è sceso in campo e ha scritto:

Difenderò l'onore di Dame Lansbury gratuitamente!! Al molo, al tramonto. Fatti vedere lì, se ne ha il coraggio!!

Spiner, a questo punto, ha fatto un passo indietro e ha dichiarato la resa in un ultimo tweet.

Non è finita qui, però. Brent Spiner e Dick Van Dyke non sono stati gli unici a ironizzare sulla sorprendente sfida di Justin Bieber. Quando è stato fatto notare che la differenza d'età tra Justin Bieber e Tom Cruise è di 31 anni, è iniziato un trend per cui ognuno dovrebbe competere contro un opponente più vecchio di 31 anni esatti.

Sally Field, Jeff Goldblum e Charo sono solo alcuni dei volti di Hollywood chiamati in causa. Ecco qualche esempio:

È stato fatto anche il nome dell'italiana Sophia Loren!

Chissà che qualcuno di loro salga sul ring. Intanto, provate a pensare a quale sfida vorreste assistere e quale sarebbe invece il vostro avversario ideale!

