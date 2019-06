Il reboot di Cip & Ciop, Monsters & Co., e le novità sulle nuove serie Disney

View this post on Instagram

So I couldn’t be more excited to finally show you this 1st look painted rendering of me, Tylor Tuskmon, the eager & talented mechanic on #MonstersAtWork -an original #DisneyPlus series coming in 2020. This show is crazy fun & I’m so hyped to have finagled my way into the @disney fam. -also if I’m not really your thing, Mike & Sully from the other Monsters movies are back too so relax