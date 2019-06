Tom Holland rischia di prendere fuoco durante un servizio fotografico [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

TOM HOLLAND (@tomholland2013) covers our next issue 🕷Man About Town: 2019, Chapter 1 is available to pre-order now from the link in our bio. Photography - @michaelmuller7 Styling - @ilariaurbinati Interview - @francesco__loybell Entertainment Director - @ericacornwall Grooming - @nellichristine Photo Assistant - Ricky Ridecos Set & Prop Designer - @ariana_nakata