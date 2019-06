Annecy 2019: i nuovi progetti animati Sony

View this post on Instagram

Political Niggas vs. Get Money Niggas. #BoondocksBack the following text is a message from Aaron Mcgruder “Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show - and he’s a busy guy. Thanks to him and thanks to Charlamagne for putting these out for me while I get my instagram act together.” AM