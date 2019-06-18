MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori
di Giuseppe Benincasa
Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 si tingono di rosso Marvel!
Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha dominato agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, con i film Avengers: Endgame e Captain Marvel che portano a casa quattro statuette di pop-corn d'oro.
Avengers: Endgame ha vinto nella categoria di Miglior film, mentre Robert Downey Jr. e Josh Brolin hanno vinto rispettivamente il premio per il Miglior eroe e il Miglior cattivo. Captain Marvel si è portato a casa il premio per la Miglior scena di combattimento, tra la protagonista Carol Danvers, interpretata da Brie Larson, e Minn-Erva, interpretata da Gemma Chan.
Gli unici altri partecipanti ad aggiudicarsi più di un premio sono stati A Star Is Born e la commedia romantica Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo. Game of Thrones ha vinto il premio per la Miglior serie TV.
Il premio speciale Generation Award è stato assegnato a Dwayne Johnson:
Tutti i vincitori del 2019
Tutti i vincitori comunicati dal sito ufficiale e qui sotto riportati sono contrassegnati in grassetto.
Miglior film
- Avengers: Endgame
- BlacKkKlansman
- Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo
- Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
- Noi
Every time I hear "I love you 3000x" 😭😭😭Congrats to @Avengers for Best Movie #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/VmXvqkf3ni— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019
Miglior serie TV
- Big Mouth
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
- Schitt’s Creek
- Hill House
Miglior performance cinematografica
- Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), Il coraggio della verità - The Hate U Give
- Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi
- Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box
Miglior performance in una serie TV
- Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin
- Jason Mitchell (Brandon), The Chi
- Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
"To all my ladies keep up the fight, I stand right along side you!" Congrats #ElisabethMoss on winning Best Performance in a Show #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/XZIAQhhmwD— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019
Miglior eroe
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Capitan Marvel), Captain Marvel
- John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman
- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!
Congratulations to @RobertDowneyJr for winning Best Hero at this year's #MTVAwards! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9GUcPeaIeh— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019
Miglior cattivo
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve
- Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale
- Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi
- Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You
Miglior bacio
- Camila Mendes e Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge e Reggie Mantle), Riverdale
- Jason Momoa e Amber Heard (Aquaman e Mera), Aquaman
- Ncuti Gatwa e Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong e Adam Groff), Sex Education
- Noah Centineo e Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky e Lara Jean), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
- Tom Hardy e Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom e Anne Weying), Venom
Miglior serie reality
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge
- Vanderpump Rules
Miglior performance comica
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich
- Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek
- John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth
- Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!
Miglior performance rivelazione
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich
- Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), A un metro da te
- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose
- Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
Miglior combattimento
- Avengers: Endgame – Capitan America vs. Thanos
- Captain Marvel – Capitan Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. il Re della Notte
- RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Diseguaglianza
- WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
YES! Girl Power!! @brielarson #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/QHBKbpNJe0— MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019
Miglior eroe nella vita reale
- Alex Honnold, Free Solo
- Hannah Gadsby, Nanette
- Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG
- Serena Williams, Being Serena
Performance più terrorizzante
- Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary - Le radici del male
- Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), La Llorona – Le lacrime del male
- Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box
- Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), Hill House
Miglior documentario
- At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
- McQueen
- Minding the Gap
- RBG
- Surviving R. Kelly
Miglior conduttore
- Gayle King, CBS This Morning
- Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Most meme-able moment
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
- Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
- RBG – The Notorious RBG
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
- The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
