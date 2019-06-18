MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori

CinemaTV News

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 18/06/2019 09:52 | aggiornato 18/06/2019 09:56

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 si tingono di rosso Marvel!

Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha dominato agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, con i film Avengers: Endgame e Captain Marvel che portano a casa quattro statuette di pop-corn d'oro.

Avengers: Endgame ha vinto nella categoria di Miglior film, mentre Robert Downey Jr. e Josh Brolin hanno vinto rispettivamente il premio per il Miglior eroe e il Miglior cattivo. Captain Marvel si è portato a casa il premio per la Miglior scena di combattimento, tra la protagonista Carol Danvers, interpretata da Brie Larson, e Minn-Erva, interpretata da Gemma Chan.

Gli unici altri partecipanti ad aggiudicarsi più di un premio sono stati A Star Is Born e la commedia romantica Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo. Game of Thrones ha vinto il premio per la Miglior serie TV.

Il premio speciale Generation Award è stato assegnato a Dwayne Johnson:

Tutti i vincitori del 2019

Tutti i vincitori comunicati dal sito ufficiale e qui sotto riportati sono contrassegnati in grassetto.

Miglior film

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo

Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Noi

Miglior serie TV

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

Hill House

Miglior performance cinematografica

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), Il coraggio della verità - The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box

Miglior performance in una serie TV

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon), The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Miglior eroe

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Capitan Marvel), Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

Miglior cattivo

Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You

Miglior bacio

Camila Mendes e Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge e Reggie Mantle), Riverdale

Jason Momoa e Amber Heard (Aquaman e Mera), Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa e Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong e Adam Groff), Sex Education

Noah Centineo e Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky e Lara Jean), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Tom Hardy e Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom e Anne Weying), Venom

Miglior serie reality

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Miglior performance comica

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich

Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

Miglior performance rivelazione

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), A un metro da te

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Miglior combattimento

Avengers: Endgame – Capitan America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Capitan Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. il Re della Notte

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Diseguaglianza

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Miglior eroe nella vita reale

Alex Honnold, Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG

Serena Williams, Being Serena

Performance più terrorizzante

Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary - Le radici del male

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), La Llorona – Le lacrime del male

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), Hill House

Miglior documentario

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Miglior conduttore

Gayle King, CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Most meme-able moment