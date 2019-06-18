Menù Cinema

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: tutti i vincitori

di - | aggiornato

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 si tingono di rosso Marvel!

Anthony Russo agli MTV Movie & TV Award 2019 Getty Images

Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha dominato agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, con i film Avengers: Endgame e Captain Marvel che portano a casa quattro statuette di pop-corn d'oro.

Avengers: Endgame ha vinto nella categoria di Miglior film, mentre Robert Downey Jr. e Josh Brolin hanno vinto rispettivamente il premio per il Miglior eroe e il Miglior cattivo. Captain Marvel si è portato a casa il premio per la Miglior scena di combattimento, tra la protagonista Carol Danvers, interpretata da Brie Larson, e Minn-Erva, interpretata da Gemma Chan.

Gli unici altri partecipanti ad aggiudicarsi più di un premio sono stati A Star Is Born e la commedia romantica Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo. Game of Thrones ha vinto il premio per la Miglior serie TV.

Il premio speciale Generation Award è stato assegnato a Dwayne Johnson:

Tutti i vincitori del 2019

Tutti i vincitori comunicati dal sito ufficiale e qui sotto riportati sono contrassegnati in grassetto.

Miglior film

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo
  • Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
  • Noi

Miglior serie TV

  • Big Mouth
  • Game of Thrones
  • Riverdale
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Hill House

Miglior performance cinematografica

  • Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), Il coraggio della verità - The Hate U Give
  • Lady Gaga (Ally), A Star is Born
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi
  • Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box

Miglior performance in una serie TV

  • Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
  • Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), Jane the Virgin
  • Jason Mitchell (Brandon), The Chi
  • Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Miglior eroe

  • Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Capitan Marvel), Captain Marvel
  • John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), BlacKkKlansman
  • Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Game of Thrones
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Avengers: Endgame
  • Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

Miglior cattivo

  • Jodie Comer (Villanelle), Killing Eve
  • Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Endgame
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Red), Noi
  • Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), You

Miglior bacio

  • Camila Mendes e Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge e Reggie Mantle), Riverdale
  • Jason Momoa e Amber Heard (Aquaman e Mera), Aquaman
  • Ncuti Gatwa e Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong e Adam Groff), Sex Education
  • Noah Centineo e Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky e Lara Jean), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
  • Tom Hardy e Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom e Anne Weying), Venom

Miglior serie reality

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • The Bachelor
  • The Challenge
  • Vanderpump Rules

Miglior performance comica

  • Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich
  • Dan Levy (David Rose), Schitt’s Creek
  • John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Big Mouth
  • Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), Little
  • Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), Shazam!

Miglior performance rivelazione

  • Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), Crazy & Rich
  • Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), A un metro da te
  • Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), Pose
  • Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Sex Education
  • Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Miglior combattimento

  • Avengers: Endgame – Capitan America vs. Thanos
  • Captain Marvel – Capitan Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
  • Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. il Re della Notte
  • RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Diseguaglianza
  • WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Miglior eroe nella vita reale

  • Alex Honnold, Free Solo
  • Hannah Gadsby, Nanette
  • Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG
  • Serena Williams, Being Serena

Performance più terrorizzante

  • Alex Wolff (Peter), Hereditary - Le radici del male
  • Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), La Llorona – Le lacrime del male
  • Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), Halloween
  • Sandra Bullock (Malorie), Bird Box
  • Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), Hill House

Miglior documentario

  • At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
  • McQueen
  • Minding the Gap
  • RBG
  • Surviving R. Kelly

Miglior conduttore

  • Gayle King, CBS This Morning
  • Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out
  • Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Most meme-able moment

  • Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
  • Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
  • RBG – The Notorious RBG
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
  • The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence



