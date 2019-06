View this post on Instagram

The logo of Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival is based on the same harmonised checquered pattern of three different sizes of square and rectangular shapes that adorn the Games emblems. The design incorporates the concepts of broadening possibilities and hope through harmony and diversity, and generating new resplendence💫 Blomming of culture, join us in TOKYO 2020 NIPPON FESTIVAL next year🥳🥳 . . #Tokyo2020#design#culture #Tokyo#Japan