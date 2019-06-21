TCA Awards 2019, Chernobyl tra le nuove serie in nomination
Chernobyl riceve due importanti nomination, Game of Thrones solo una.
E dopo l'annuncio dei Teen Choice Awards, ecco quello dei Television Critics Association Awards 2019.
Television Critics Association ha annunciato i candidati per il 2019 TCA Awards, con tante novità della TV e vecchie conoscenze.
Le nomination di quest'anno includono anche alcune delle nuove serie più spettacolari, come Russian Doll di Netflix e Chernobyl di HBO. Netflix ha ottenuto nomination per la miniserie storica When They See Us e anche per la serie di cucina Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, con Samin Nosrat. Nel frattempo, il documentario di HBO Leaving Neverland e Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly sono entrambi riusciti a ottenere nomination in Migliore Serie in News and Information. Game of Thrones ottiene solamente la nomination come Miglior serie dell'anno.
L'elenco completo delle nomination è un equilibrio tra programmi nuovi e programmi di ritorno, con alcuni show, come Pose di FX, che ottiene più riconoscimenti nella sua seconda stagione rispetto alla prima, mentre il nuovo arrivato What We Do In the Shadows di Taika Waititi ha ottenuto qualche nomination per la sua prima stagione.
Ecco qui l'elenco completo delle nomination:
Miglior performance in un dramma
- Amy Adams per Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette per Escape at Dannemora
- Christine Baranski per The Good Fight
- Jodie Comer per Killing Eve
- Billy Porter per Pose
- Michelle Williams per Fosse/Verdon
Miglior performance in una commedia
- Pamela Adlon per Better Things
- Bill Hader per Barry
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus per Veep - Vicepresidente incompetente
- Natasha Lyonne per Russian Doll
- Catherine O'Hara per Schitt's Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag
Migliore serie News & Information
- 60 Minutes
- America To Me
- Leaving Neverland
- Il nostro pianeta
- The Rachel Maddow Show
- Surviving R. Kelly
Miglior reality-show
- The Great British Baking Show
- Making It
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
- Facciamo ordine con Marie Kondo
Miglior programma per ragazzi
- Arthur
- Carmen Sandiego
- Daniel Tiger
- Muppet Babies
- Odd Squad
- Sesamo apriti
Miglior programma in sketch/variety
- Desus & Mero
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- I Think You Should Leave
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Migliore nuova serie
- Dead to Me
- The Other Two
- Pose
- Russian Doll
- Succession
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior film per la TV o mini-serie
- Chernobyl
- Deadwood: The Movie
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Miglior serie drammatica
- Better Call Saul
- The Good Fight
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
- Succession
Miglior serie commedia
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- La fantastica signora Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt's Creek
- Veep - Vicepresidente incompetente
Serie dell'anno
- Chernobyl
- Fleabag
- Game of Thrones
- Pose
- Russian Doll
- When They See Us
Fonte: Screenrant
