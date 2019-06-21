TCA Awards 2019, Chernobyl tra le nuove serie in nomination

TV News

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 21/06/2019 11:19 | aggiornato 21/06/2019 11:20

Chernobyl riceve due importanti nomination, Game of Thrones solo una.

20 condivisioni

E dopo l'annuncio dei Teen Choice Awards, ecco quello dei Television Critics Association Awards 2019.

Television Critics Association ha annunciato i candidati per il 2019 TCA Awards, con tante novità della TV e vecchie conoscenze.

Le nomination di quest'anno includono anche alcune delle nuove serie più spettacolari, come Russian Doll di Netflix e Chernobyl di HBO. Netflix ha ottenuto nomination per la miniserie storica When They See Us e anche per la serie di cucina Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, con Samin Nosrat. Nel frattempo, il documentario di HBO Leaving Neverland e Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly sono entrambi riusciti a ottenere nomination in Migliore Serie in News and Information. Game of Thrones ottiene solamente la nomination come Miglior serie dell'anno.

L'elenco completo delle nomination è un equilibrio tra programmi nuovi e programmi di ritorno, con alcuni show, come Pose di FX, che ottiene più riconoscimenti nella sua seconda stagione rispetto alla prima, mentre il nuovo arrivato What We Do In the Shadows di Taika Waititi ha ottenuto qualche nomination per la sua prima stagione.

Ecco qui l'elenco completo delle nomination:

Miglior performance in un dramma

Amy Adams per Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette per Escape at Dannemora

Christine Baranski per The Good Fight

Jodie Comer per Killing Eve

Billy Porter per Pose

Michelle Williams per Fosse/Verdon

Miglior performance in una commedia

Pamela Adlon per Better Things

Bill Hader per Barry

Julia Louis-Dreyfus per Veep - Vicepresidente incompetente

Natasha Lyonne per Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara per Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge per Fleabag

Migliore serie News & Information

60 Minutes

America To Me

Leaving Neverland

Il nostro pianeta

The Rachel Maddow Show

Surviving R. Kelly

Miglior reality-show

The Great British Baking Show

Making It

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Facciamo ordine con Marie Kondo

Miglior programma per ragazzi

Arthur

Carmen Sandiego

Daniel Tiger

Muppet Babies

Odd Squad

Sesamo apriti

Miglior programma in sketch/variety

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

I Think You Should Leave

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Migliore nuova serie

Dead to Me

The Other Two

Pose

Russian Doll

Succession

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior film per la TV o mini-serie

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Succession

Miglior serie commedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

La fantastica signora Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep - Vicepresidente incompetente

Serie dell'anno

Chernobyl

Fleabag

Game of Thrones

Pose

Russian Doll

When They See Us

Fonte: Screenrant