La figlia di Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame oggetto di bullismo
di Silvia Artana - | aggiornato
Il bullismo si conferma uno dei problemi del cinema e della TV moderni. Lexi Rabe, la piccola attrice di 7 anni che interpreta la figlia di Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, è stata attaccata sui social e nella realtà.
Di fan arrabbiati e veri e propri "odiatori" è piena (purtroppo) la storia più recente del cinema e della TV. Basti pensare alla petizione online per riscrivere l'ultima stagione di Game of Thrones (di fatto, contro gli sceneggiatori David Benioff e D.B Weiss), agli attacchi a Brie Larson e alla campagna d'odio di qualche tempo fa nei confronti di Leslie Jones.
Il fenomeno sembra fuori controllo e stavolta nel mirino degli hater è finita la figlia di Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. L'attrice che dà il volto alla piccola Morgan, Lexi Rachael Rabe, è diventata oggetto di bullismo sui social e non solo.
Stando a quello che scrivono MovieWeb e We Got This Covered e per quello che emerge da un post pubblicato dalla madre della bambina, Jessica, sull'account Instagram che gestisce per la figlia, la giovanissima interprete sarebbe stata attaccata e insultata per non avere concesso degli autografi. Inoltre, i suoi genitori avrebbero ricevuto critiche e consigli sul loro modo di educarla.
Non ultimo, alcuni se la sarebbero presa con Lexi perché potrebbe diventare Ironheart, ovvero la giovane eroina che succede a Iron Man nei fumetti Marvel. Il problema? Il personaggio è afroamericano, mentre la piccola star è caucasica. Ma se la polemica per il whitewashing è comprensibile, è completamente sbagliato il bersaglio. Quale potere e controllo sulla vicenda può avere una bambina di 7 anni?
Ma evidentemente, l'età di Lexi non fa differenza e la giovanissima interprete è finita nel mirino di hater e bulli.
La mamma Jessica è intervenuta sui social cancellando i messaggi offensivi con l'aiuto di alcuni fan e poi ha deciso di pubblicare un appello di Lexi e un post in cui racconta la vicenda e chiede rispetto per la sua famiglia.
View this post on Instagram
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
Nel video, la piccola attrice dice che "a volte sbaglia", ma che in fondo "ha solo 7 anni" e chiede a chi attacca e offende lei e i suoi genitori di smetterla :
Per favore, non prendetevela con la mia famiglia... o con me.
Lexi si congeda dai fan (veri e presunti) con una citazione della battuta che l'ha resa famosa:
Vi amo 3mila.
All'appello della giovanissima star (a dire poco straniante) fa seguito il lungo messaggio di sua mamma. Jessica dice che non avrebbe mai voluto scrivere un simile post, ma che è stata obbligata, perché "Lexi è stata di nuovo bullizzata".
La donna lascia intendere che la persecuzione dei fan sta compromettendo la serenità di sua figlia, affermando che "questo genere di cose fa sì che le celebrità non vogliano uscire di casa e non vogliano incontrare gente". E risponde con fermezza a chi (a quanto pare) la critica per il modo in cui la sta educando:
La sgridiamo e la mettiamo in punizione, ma non lo facciamo in pubblico.
Jessica replica anche a chi li accusa di essere sgarbati e poco disponibili:
A volte, andiamo di corsa da una parte all'altra, stressati come tutti per arrivare in orario sul set, al lavoro o dovunque sia e possiamo sembrare un po' scontrosi. Mi dispiace se vi capita di vederci così, ma è la vita! Se ci chiedete un autografo, diciamo sempre di sì. Se ci capita di avere una giornata storta, potremmo reagire. Non siamo perfetti!
Le sue parole e quelle di Lexi fermeranno gli hater? Di certo, per tanti fan "avvelenati", ce ne sono ancora di più che stanno risolutamente dalla parte di Jessica e della sua bambina.
Il post è stato commentato da tantissimi follower che hanno invocato i "Vendicatori... uniti!" per combattere i bulli e sul web è comparsa una marea di messaggi a sostegno di Lexi:
Io che corro a picchiare gli s****** che hanno bullizzato Lexi Rabe su internet.
Odio il fatto che Lexi Rabe abbia dovuto pubblicare un video sul suo account Instagram per chiedere alla gente di smetterla di bullizzarla. Questa cosa si è spinta troppo oltre. Per favore, smettete di bullizzare Lexi e la sua famiglia. Non hanno fatto niente di male per essere trattati così.
this has gone way too far. please stop bullying lexi and her family. they did nothing wrong to be treated like this
Smettetela di bullizzare Lexi. Smettetela di bullizzare chiunque in generale.
Lexi e sua mamma hanno ringraziato tutte le persone che hanno mostrato loro affetto e solidarietà con un nuovo post su Instagram, che esorta anche gli hater a stare alla larga e invita gli utenti a segnalare ogni comportamento scorretto per rendere i social un posto migliore:
E con un "testimonial" come Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark aka Iron Man, la speranza è che l'avviso sia preso molto sul serio.
