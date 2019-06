Steve Urkel di 8 sotto un tetto in versione animata con Scooby-Doo

View this post on Instagram

WAiT! ZOOM IN 😳 Scooby and Who?!? Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot @boomerangtoons Premieres June 27 ~ Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff 🙏🏽 Enjoy! And my daughter STILL thinks she cooler than me 😎🤨