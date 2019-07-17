Emmy 2019: il cast di Game of Thrones reagisce alle nomination record

CelebrityTV News

17/07/2019

Game of Thrones ha battuto il record per il maggior numero di nomination agli Emmy in un solo anno: ne ha guadagnato 32 in totale.

Il 16 luglio è stata una giornata importante per il cast e per il reparto tecnico di Game of Thrones. La serie di punta di HBO ha infatti stabilito un nuovo record quando ha ricevuto ben 32 nomination agli Emmy Awards 2019, più una per il documentario intitolato The Last Watch.

La serie è il lizza per la vittoria in diverse categorie e gli attori principali del cast hanno tutti ricevuto la loro nomination.

Emilia Clarke e Kit Harington se la giocano per i ruoli di Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica.

e se la giocano per i ruoli di Miglior Attrice e Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica. Maisie Williams , Gwendoline Christie , Lena Heady e Sophie Turner sono in gara per il premio di Miglior Attrice di Supporto in una Serie Drammatica.

, , e sono in gara per il premio di Miglior Attrice di Supporto in una Serie Drammatica. Alfie Allen , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau e Peter Dinklage sono tutti candidati a Miglior Attore di Supporto in una Serie Drammatica.

, e sono tutti candidati a Miglior Attore di Supporto in una Serie Drammatica. Carice Van Houten è nominata come Miglior Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica.

I più sorpresi ed entusiasti sono stati proprio loro. I nostri non hanno perso tempo e hanno condiviso la loro gioia via social con tutti i loro sostenitori!

Maisie Williams, alla sua seconda nomination (la prima risale al 2016), ha reagito citando un post della pagina ufficiale di Game of Thrones su Twitter in cui viene data la notizia della sua candidatura.

The Hero of Winterfell.@Maisie_Williams has been nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” at this year’s #Emmys. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pVbZtaIJkC — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2019

L'eroina di Winterfell. Maisie Williams è stata nominata agli Emmy di quest'anno come Miglior Attrice di Supporto in una Serie Drammatica.

L'attrice ha risposto con questa gif.

Gwendoline Christie, l'interprete della giunonica Brienne di Tarth, è su di giri per la felicità! Nella didascalia a un post su Instagram ha scritto: "Non riesco a crederci! Grazie, universo!"

E ha accompagnato la scritta con una serie di punti esclamativi, hashtag d'incredulità ed emoji in stato di shock.

Nella sezione di commenti al post, è possibile leggere quelli dei colleghi di set. Lena Headey e Isaac Hempstead-Wright le hanno fatto le congratulazioni e Gwendoline ha risposto a Lena ricambiando i complimenti.

Instagram

Tra i commenti è possibile leggere anche quello della cantante Lily Allen, sorella dell'interprete di Theon, Alfie.

Non è una caso che la Allen faccia il tifo per la Christie e per il fratello. Nessuno dei due, infatti, era stato proposto da David Benioff e D.B. Weiss per le candidature agli Emmy. Hanno inviato loro stessi le proposte e, sorprendentemente, sono stati presi in considerazione e concorrono ora per vincere gli ambiti premi.

Instagram

Per Alfie, come per Gwendoline, questa è la prima nomination agli Emmy Awards. L'attore, nel cast di Game of Thrones fin dalla prima stagione, ha scritto in una sua Instagram Story: "Caspita. Non me l'aspettavo".

humble KING EMMY AWARD NOMINATED ALFIE ALLEN pic.twitter.com/GU9Pj0t5m8 — abbey (@alfiesgreyjoy) July 16, 2019

Prima nomination anche per Sophie Turner, che ha pubblicato una Instagram Story e ha scritto:

Sono più che onorata. Non ho mai davvero pensato che sarebbe potuto succedere. Questo è l'addio più bello che potessi dire allo show che è stato la mia vita negli ultimi 10 anni.

Instagram

La Turner si è poi detta felice per le colleghe Maisie Williams, Lena Headey e Gwendoline Christie, contro le quali gareggia nella stessa categoria.

C'è poi Carice Van Houten, che ha preso parte a un solo episodio della serie quest'anno, il terzo. L'attrice, nominata come Migliore Guest Star, ha condiviso una foto sul suo profilo Instagram e ha scritto:

Cosa? L'estate è calda e piena di sorprese! Wow, sono emozionata e orgogliosa!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, invece, ha parlato con The Hollywood Reporter e ha detto, a proposito della candidatura:

Ero al telefono con Gwendoline, che è felicissima. Non sembra nemmeno una cosa reale. Siamo estremamente entusiasti, tutti noi. Kit, Emilia, io, Peter, Alfie, Gwendoline, Maisie, Sophie, Lena, Carice… 10 di noi? È una cosa folle! Nessuno di noi se lo aspettava.

L'attore danese ha aggiunto, riferendosi alle critiche che i fan hanno rivolto allo show:

Non ottieni così tante nomination con una pessima scrittura. Non è così. Questa è la dimostrazione della qualità di scrittura di Game of Thrones.

Ecco infine la lista di tutte le categoria in cui concorre Game of Thrones:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game Of Thrones — “The Bells”

The Man In The High Castle — “Now More Than Ever, We Care About You”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

A Series Of Unfortunate Events — “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “The Word”

Hanna — “Forest”

The Man In The High Castle — “Jahr Null”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “Simone”

Ray Donovan — “Staten Island: Part 1”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — “Forbidden Fruit”

Game Of Thrones — “The Bells”

Good Omens — “Hard Times”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “The Word”

A Series Of Unfortunate Events — “Penultimate Peril: Part 2”

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne”

Game Of Thrones — “The Last Of The Starks”

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly”

Killing Eve — “Desperate Times”

Ozark — “Reparations”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne”

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

Game Of Thrones — “Winterfell”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “The Word”

Killing Eve — “Desperate Times”

Ozark — “One Way Out”

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — “Forbidden Fruit”

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

GLOW — “The Good Twin”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Post — “Pilot”

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) — House of Tomorrow

Game of Thrones — Fight For The Living: Beyond The Wall Virtual Reality Experience

The Good Place — Interactive Fan Experience

Outstanding Main Title Design

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

True Detective

Warrior

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — “Forbidden Fruit”

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

GLOW — “The Good Twin”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Pose — “Pilot”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — “Apocalypse Then”

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

Star Trek: Discovery — “If Memory Serves”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Barry — “What?!”

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “The Word”

House Of Cards — “Chapter 73”

This Is Us — “Songbird Road: Part One”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Free Solo

Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch

Hostile Planet

Love, Gilda

Our Planet

RBG

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul — Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill

Game of Thrones — Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Ozark — Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde

Pose — Billy Porter as Pray Tell

This Is Us — Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

This Is Us — Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Game of Thrones — Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

House of Cards — Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

How To Get Away With Murder — Viola Davis as Annalise Keating

Killing Eve — Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Killing Eve — Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

Ozark — Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

This Is Us — Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Better Call Saul — Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Better Call Saul — Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Game of Thrones — Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Game of Thrones — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister

Game of Thrones — Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

House of Cards — Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper

This Is Us — Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Game of Thrones — Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Game of Thrones — Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones — Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Game of Thrones — Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Killing Eve — Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Ozark — Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse — Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon

Game of Thrones — Carice van Houten as Melisandre

The Handmaid’s Tale — Cherry Jones as Holly

How To Get Away With Murder — Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness

Orange Is The New Black — Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset

This Is Us — Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul — “Talk”

Game of Thrones — “The Long Night”

Gotham — “Legend Of The Dark Knight: I Am Bane”

Star Trek: Discovery — “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan — “Pilot”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul — “Talk”

Game of Thrones — “The Long Night”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Vote For Kennedy, Vote For Kennedy

Ozark — “The Badger”



Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game of Thrones — “The Bells”

The Man In The High Castle — “Jahr Null”

The Orville — “Identity Part II”

Star Trek: Discovery — “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2”

The Umbrella Academy — “The White Violin”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Blacklist

Blindlist

Game of Thrones

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul — “Winner”

Bodyguard — “Episode 1”

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne”

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly”

Killing Eve — “Nice And Neat”

Succession — “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Outstanding Drama Series