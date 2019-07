Matt Damon e Ben Affleck di nuovo insieme per The Last Duel, il nuovo progetto di Ridley Scott

View this post on Instagram

This was a great read. True story of the last, legal trial by combat, duel to the death in medieval France. It reads like a novel, not a history book. #thelastduel #ericjager #medieval #medievalhistory #medievalfrance #dueltothedeath #trialbycombat #books #bookclub #bookcommunity #bookcollection #bookgram #bookgeek #instabook #booksofinstagram #bibliophile #instagood #bookphotography #amreading #goodreads #history #historybooks #historybuff