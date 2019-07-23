San Diego Comic-Con: Tutti i vincitori degli Eisner Awards 2019
di Silvio Mazzitelli - | aggiornato
Al San Diego Comic-Con si è tenuta l'annuale cerimonia degli Eisner Awards, i premi internazionali dedicati al mondo dei fumetti.
0 condivisioni 0 commenti
Condividi
Oltre a tutti i panel e ai grandi annunci del San Diego Comic-Con (tra cui la rivelazione della fase 4 del Marvel Cinematic Universe), si è svolta anche la cerimonia di premiazione dei Will Eisner Awards, il premio più prestigioso al mondo per quanto riguarda il fumetto.
Gli Eisner Awards esistono sin dal 1988 e dal 1991 la cerimonia di premiazione si è tenuto al San Diego Comic-Con, tradizione che continua fino a oggi.
Di seguito vi elenchiamo le categorie più importanti premiate durante la cerimonia degli Eisner Awards 2019 (i vincitori sono in grassetto):
Miglior storia breve
- “Get Naked in Barcelona,” di Steven T. Seagle e Emei Olivia Burrell (Image)
- “The Ghastlygun Tinies,” di Matt Cohen e Marc Palm (DC)
- “Here I Am,” di Shaun Tan (SelfMadeHero)
- “Life During Interesting Times,” di Mike Dawson (The Nib),
- “Supply Chains,” di Peter and Maria Hoey (Coin-Op Books)
- “The Talk of the Saints,” by Tom King and Jason Fabok (DC)
Miglior albo singolo/One Shot
- Beneath the Dead Oak Tree,di Emily Carroll (ShortBox)
- Black Hammer: Cthu-Louise, di Jeff Lemire e Emi Lenox (Dark Horse)
- No Better Words, di Carolyn Nowak (Silver Sprocket)
- Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #310, di Chip Zdarsky (Marvel)
- The Terrible Elisabeth Dumn Against the Devils In Suits, di Arabson, translated e James Robinson (IHQ Studio/ Image)
Miglior serie regolare
- Batman, di Tom King (DC)
- Black Hammer: Age of Doom, di Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston, e Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)
- Gasolina, di Sean Mackiewicz e Niko Walter (Skybound/Image)
- Giant Days, di John Allison, Max Sarin, e Julaa Madrigal (Boom Box)
- The Immortal Hulk, di Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, e Ruy José (Marvel)
- Runaways, di Rainbow Rowell e Kris Anka (Marvel)
Miglior serie limitata
- Batman: White Knight, di Sean Murphy (DC)
- Eternity Girl, di Magdalene Visaggio e Sonny Liew (Vertigo/DC)
- Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, di Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, e Mark Morales (DC)
- Mister Miracle, di Tom King e Mitch Gerads (DC)
- X-Men: Grand Design: Second Genesis, di Ed Piskor (Marvel)
Miglior nuova serie
- Bitter Root, di David Walker, Chuck Brown, e Sanford Green (Image)
- Crowded, di Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, e Ted Brandt (Image)
- Gideon Falls, di Jeff Lemire e Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
- Isola, di Brenden Fletcher e Karl Kerschl (Image)
- Man-Eaters, di Chelsea Cain e Kate Niemczyk (Image)
- Skyward, di Joe Henderson e Lee Garbett (Image)
Miglior fumetto digitale
- Aztec Empire, di Paul Guinan, Anina Bennett, e David Hahn
- The Führer and the Tramp, di Sean McArdle, Jon Judy, e Dexter Wee,
- The Journey, di Pablo Leon (Rewire)
- The Stone King, di Kel McDonald e Tyler Crook (comiXology Originals)
- Umami, di Ken Niimura (Panel Syndicate)
Miglior Webcomic
- The Contradictions, di Sophie Yanow
- Lavender Jack, di Dan Schkade (WEBTOON)
- Let’s Play, di Mongie (WEBTOON)
- Lore Olympus, di Rachel Smythe, (WEBTOON)
- Tiger, Tiger, di Petra Erika Nordlund, (Hiveworks)
Miglior Scrittore
- Alex de Campi, Bad Girls (Gallery 13); Twisted Romance (Image)
- Tom King, Batman, Mister Miracle, Heroes in Crisis, Swamp Thing Winter Special (DC)
- Jeff Lemire, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Doctor Star & the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows, Quantum Age (Dark Horse); Descender, Gideon Falls, Royal City(Image)
- Mark Russell, Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Green Lantern/Huckleberry Hound, Lex Luthor/Porky Pig (DC); Lone Ranger(Dynamite)
- Kelly Thompson, Nancy Drew (Dynamite); Hawkeye, Jessica Jones, Mr. & Mrs. X, Rogue & Gambit, Uncanny X-Men, West Coast Avengers (Marvel)
- Chip Zdarsky, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Marvel Two-in-One(Marvel)
Miglior Scrittore/Disegnatore
- Sophie Campbell, Wet Moon (Oni)
- Nick Drnaso, Sabrina (Drawn & Quarterly)
- David Lapham, Lodger (Black Crown/IDW); Stray Bullets (Image)
- Nate Powell, Come Again (Top Shelf/IDW)
- Tony Sandoval, Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)
- Jen Wang, The Prince and the Dressmaker (First Second)
Miglior disegnatore/penciller/inchiostratore o squadra penciller/inchiostratore
- Matías Bergara, Coda (Boom)
- Mitch Gerads, Mister Miracle (DC)
- Karl Kerschl, Isola (Image)
- Sonny Liew, Eternity Girl (Vertigo/DC)
- Sean Phillips, Kill or Be Killed, My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies (Image)
- Yanick Paquette, Wonder Woman Earth One, Vol. 2 (DC)
Miglior copertinista
- Jen Bartel, Blackbird (Image); Submerged (Vault)
- Nick Derington, Mister Miracle (DC)
- Karl Kerschl, Isola (Image)
- Joshua Middleton, Batgirl and Aquaman variants (DC)
- Julian Tedesco, Hawkeye, Life of Captain Marvel (Marvel)
Miglior colorista
- Jordie Bellaire, Batgirl, Batman (DC); The Divided Earth (First Second); Days of Hate, Dead Hand, Head Lopper, Redlands (Image); Shuri, Doctor Strange(Marvel)
- Tamra Bonvillain, Alien 3 (Dark Horse); Batman, Doom Patrol (DC); Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Multiple Man (Marvel)
- Nathan Fairbairn, Batman, Batgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman Earth One, Vol. 2 (DC); Die!Die!Die! (Image)
- Matt Hollingsworth, Batman: White Knight (DC); Seven to Eternity, Wytches(Image)
- Matt Wilson, Black Cloud, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); The Mighty Thor, Runaways (Marvel)
Miglior artista multimediale (pagine interne)
- Lee Bermejo, Batman: Damned (DC)
- Carita Lupatelli, Izuna Book 2 (Humanoids)
- Dustin Nguyen, Descender (Image)
- Gregory Panaccione, A Sea of Love (Magnetic/Lion Forge)
- Tony Sandoval, Watersnakes (Magnetic/Lion Forge)
Miglior Lettering
- David Aja, Seeds (Berger Books/Dark Horse)
- Jim Campbell, Breathless, Calexit, Gravetrancers, Snap Flash Hustle, Survival Fetish, The Wilds (Black Mask); Abbott, Alice: Dream to Dream, Black Badge, Clueless, Coda, Fence, Firefly, Giant Days, Grass Kings, Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, Low Road West, Sparrowhawk (Boom); Angelic (Image); Wasted Space (Vault)
- Alex de Campi, Bad Girls (Gallery 13); Twisted Romance (Image)
- Jared Fletcher, Batman: Damned (DC); The Gravediggers Union, Moonshine, Paper Girls, Southern Bastards (Image)
- Todd Klein, Black Hammer: Age of Doom, Neil Gaiman’s A Study in Emerald(Dark Horse); Batman: White Night (DC); Eternity Girl, Books of Magic(Vertigo/DC); The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest (Top Shelf/IDW)
Miglior lavoro accademico
- Between Pen and Pixel: Comics, Materiality, and the Book of the Future, di Aaron Kashtan (Ohio State University Press)
- Breaking the Frames: Populism and Prestige in Comics Studies, di Marc Singer (University of Texas Press)
- The Goat-Getters: Jack Johnson, the Fight of the Century, and How a Bunch of Raucous Cartoonists Reinvented Comics, di Eddie Campbell (Library of American Comics/IDW/Ohio State University Press)
- Incorrigibles and Innocents, di Lara Saguisag (Rutgers Univeristy Press)
- Sweet Little C*nt: The Graphic Work of Julie Doucet, di Anne Elizabeth Moore (Uncivilized Books)
Questi dunque i premi per gli Eisner Awards 2019, cosa ne pensate dei risultati, c'è qualche autore o fumetto che avreste voluto vedere tra i vincitori?
Via: Gizmodo
Commenta