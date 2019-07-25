Fotografo trasforma un container in una gigante Polaroid funzionante

View this post on Instagram

Some really cool aerial shots of the container camera in Northernhay Gardens, Exeter a couple of weeks ago, courtesy of @exploredinary along with some film stills of a short doc they shot whilst here, out soon!! I had the pleasure of working with Daniel & Sarah last summer filming ‘The Camera Maker’ (link in bio), and they popped back this year to capture the latest project!! Can’t wait to see it!! . Container Community Camera Project supported by @exetercollege @exeter_school_of_art @exeterphoenix @rammuseum @exetercouncil @thephotographersgallery @aceagrams Camera design by @ben_noyes from @copyrite_exmouth . #communitycamera #ultralargeformat #homemadecamera #diycamera #everybodyfilm #analogphotography #filmsnotdead #alternativeprocesses #papernegative #ilfordfilm #containercamera #shippingcontainer #cameraobscura #photographyworkshop #exploredinary