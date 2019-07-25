Fotografo trasforma un container in una gigante Polaroid funzionante
Nei Giardini di Northernhay è possibile scattarsi foto con un container!
Brendan Barry è un fotografo con la fissazione di trasformare qualsiasi cosa in una macchina fotografica funzionante. Tempo fa lo fece con frutta e il pane, negli ultimi tempi invece ha realizzato una vera e propria Polaroid servendosi di un container!
Some really cool aerial shots of the container camera in Northernhay Gardens, Exeter a couple of weeks ago, courtesy of @exploredinary along with some film stills of a short doc they shot whilst here, out soon!! I had the pleasure of working with Daniel & Sarah last summer filming ‘The Camera Maker’ (link in bio), and they popped back this year to capture the latest project!! Can’t wait to see it!! . Container Community Camera Project supported by @exetercollege @exeter_school_of_art @exeterphoenix @rammuseum @exetercouncil @thephotographersgallery @aceagrams Camera design by @ben_noyes from @copyrite_exmouth . #communitycamera #ultralargeformat #homemadecamera #diycamera #everybodyfilm #analogphotography #filmsnotdead #alternativeprocesses #papernegative #ilfordfilm #containercamera #shippingcontainer #cameraobscura #photographyworkshop #exploredinary
La sua nuova creazione si trova nei giardini di Northernhay, nella città di Exeter (Inghilterra), a nord del castello di Rougemont. Il container, dipinto in modo che ricordi il design di una classica Polaroid, ha al suo interno una camera oscura ed è accessibile anche a chi è costretto su una sedia a rotelle. È alimentato da energia solare ed è completamente ventilato all'interno: una vera e propria attrazione, insomma, che ospita visitatori dai 7 ai 77 anni.
Just released! Short doc about The Container Camera Project. Created by the amazing @exploredinary - Link in my bio... . A huge thank you to all the people who helped make this happen and supported along the way. @james_bentley_240 @emmaboothphoto @tiabryantphoto @laragoodband @kathymnorris @mattburrows3 @nigelwatts @janicelynnmclaren @explodingbakery @ebdons_exeter @s.r.a.f.f @mchidgeyphotography @sam.plant99 Daniel Hayward-Smith, Sophie Allen, Dick Pennell, Ceri Johnson, & especially Molly, Bea & Granny. . Container Community Camera Project supported by @exetercollege @exeter_school_of_art @exeterphoenix @rammuseum @exetercouncil @ilfordphoto @thephotographersgallery @aceagrams Camera visual design by @ben_noyes from @copyrite_exmouth . #communitycamera #ultralargeformat #homemadecamera #diycamera #everybodyfilm #analogphotography #filmsnotdead #alternativeprocesses #papernegative #ilfordfilm #containercamera #shippingcontainer #cameraobscura #photographyworkshop #exploredinary
Il container è dotato inoltre di un sistema integrato per la pulizia delle foto, di un otturatore meccanico e permette di muovere l'obiettivo. È a tutti gli effetti una macchina fotografica gigante che offre l'opportunità ai passanti di scattarsi una foto!
Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, Brendan Barry ha tenuto a ringraziare tutti coloro che hanno collaborato al progetto.
And she’s off! Container got picked up today and taken home! I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the people who helped bring her to life and make this project possible. Support from @exetercollege and @exeter_school_of_art , @kathymnorris & @mattburrows3 at @exeterphoenix , @laragoodband at @rammuseum , @thephotographersgallery and generous funding from @aceagrams . @explodingbakery for keeping me going throughout with coffee and sausage rolls and @ebdons_exeter for providing an amazing bar at the exhibition opening. @sam.plant99 and @mchidgeyphotography for helping out for a day. The amazing @exploredinary for coming to hang out, film and generally be lovely! The fantastic assistance of @james_bentley_240 @emmaboothphoto and @tiabryantphoto every step of the way from painting at the beginning to hanging the exhibition at the end. And of course all the lovely people who came through to be photographed!! She’s resting now but will be back!! . #communitycamera #ultralargeformat #homemadecamera #diycamera #everybodyfilm #analogphotography #filmsnotdead #alternativeprocesses #papernegative #ilfordfilm #containercamera #shippingcontainer #cameraobscura #photographyworkshop #filmphotographic #cameraaddict #shootfilmmag #indiefilmlab #filmcamearsinternational #shootfilm #shootfilmonmondays #theanalogueclub #filmshooterscollective
A quanto pare, la qualità degli scatti del container-Polaroid è davvero ottima. Vi piacerebbe farvi immortale dall'enorme macchinetta?
