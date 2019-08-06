Menù Libri

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, in arrivo un libro di cucina ufficiale

Disney e la casa editrice Insight Editions lanciano il ricettario Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook, con i piatti disponibili nelle attrazioni a tema Star Wars.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, i piatti all'attrazione Getty Images

Disney ha inaugurato una nuova attrazione nel parco di Anaheim (California). Si tratta della Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (nella foto in testata), che riproduce il Black Spire Outpost sul pianeta Batuu, un porto commerciale che funge da crocevia per il passaggio di contrabbandieri, commercianti e avventurieri che viaggiano verso l’Outer Rim e il Wild Space.

Essendo un luogo di passaggio, ospita diversi locali che propongono menu intergalattici con tante cose buone da mangiare, come il goloso dolce qui sotto fotografato da uno dei visitatori. Presto, tra l'altro, l’attrazione sarà inaugurata anche a Orlando, in Florida, dove entrerà in funzione a partire dal 29 agosto 2019.

Per permettere a tutti i fan di assaggiare i piatti speciali preparati nei locali del Black Spire Outpost, Disney e la casa editrice Insight Editions hanno deciso di lanciare un libro di cucina: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook. Il libro contiene tante ricette intergalattiche scritte da Chelsea Monroe-Cassel e Marc Sumerak ed è già disponibile in pre-ordine su Amazon. L’uscita ufficiale, infatti, è prevista per il 5 novembre 2019.

 Il ricettario è scritto dal punto di vista di Strono "Cookie" Tuggs, chef del castello della Regina dei Pirati Maz Kanata a Takodana, e nella presentazione ufficiale si legge:

Ispirato alla cucina delle nuove attrazioni Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge di Walt Disney World e Disneyland, il ricettario è il riferimento ufficiale per la creazione di pasti e prelibatezze anche fuori dal Black Spire Outpost.

I due autori non sono nuovi a questo tipo di testi. Marc Sumerak è un pluripremiato scrittore, noto per testi come Tutto il cosmo Marvel - Le guide turistiche degli universi nascosti e L’arte di Harry Potter.

Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, invece, ha scritto diversi libri di cucina ispirati a note serie televisive, come Il libro ufficiale di ricette di World of Warcraft e A feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Companion Cookbook, dedicato al mondo culinario di Game of Thrones.

VIA The Hollywood Reporter

