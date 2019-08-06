The Rookie, Afton Williamson lascia la serie per molestie sul set e fa nomi e cognomi
di Silvia Artana - | aggiornato
A Hollywood emerge un nuovo caso di presunte molestie. Afton Williamson ha lasciato la serie The Rookie perché sarebbe stata oggetto di commenti a sfondo discriminatorio e razzista e di comportamenti sessuali inappropriati.
La serie TV The Rookie è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione, ma Afton Williamson non tornerà. L'interprete di Talia Bishop, l'agente che si occupa dell'addestramento di John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), ha deciso di abbandonare la produzione a causa delle molestie subite sul set.
La notizia dei presunti abusi ha iniziato a circolare a fine luglio ed è stata confermata dall'attrice in un post su Instagram. La star racconta quello che è accaduto e fa nomi e cognomi di quelli che indica come i suoi molestatori:
Mentre giravamo il pilot, sono stata oggetto di commenti inappropriati di stampo discriminatorio e razzista da parte del dipartimento capelli e di bullismo da parte dei produttori esecutivi. Nel corso della stagione, la situazione è proseguita con molestie sessuali da parte di una guest star ricorrente, Demetrius Grosse, e con commenti razzisti e bullismo da parte della responsabile del dipartimento capelli, Sally Ciganovich, che sono culminati in un'aggressione sessuale durante la festa per la fine delle riprese.
View this post on Instagram
I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star,Demetrius Grosse,and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept.Head, Sally Ciganovich escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised.Ciganovich was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer. HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers. After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that Grosse would be fired. I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. Grosse reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the Grosse had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that “everything was handled.” The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice. Strength comes from within. It comes from Above. “Greater is He that is within Me than he that is in the world” ❤️🙏🏽
Afton spiega di avere denunciato l'accaduto allo showrunner e produttore esecutivo, Alexi Hawley, ma che le sue accuse non hanno avuto seguito e non sono state riportate alle risorse umane.
Sally Ciganovich è stata licenziata, ma come scrive l'attrice, "solo per l'aggressione sessuale e non per un intero anno di commenti di stampo discriminatorio e razzista e di comportamenti vessatori dentro e fuori il camerino del dipartimento capelli".
Invece, Demetrius Grosse non è stato allontanato dal set, nonostante la richiesta di Afton:
Dopo che ho denunciato l'aggressione sessuale, mi è stato garantito che Grosse sarebbe stato licenziato. Mi è stato anche chiesto di girare con lui il giorno seguente, come concessione per rispettare la sceneggiatura, anche se non avevamo ancora iniziato a filmare l'episodio. Grosse è riapparso nella lista degli attori a fine stagione e avevamo anche delle scene insieme. Ho chiesto spiegazione allo showrunner e ha ammesso che Grosse non era stato licenziato e che le risorse umane non erano state informate.
L'apparente totale mancanza di credito per le sue accuse e di attenzione per la sua sicurezza e il suo benessere hanno spinto l'attrice a lasciare The Rookie:
Mi è stato chiesto di tornare per la seconda stagione, con la promessa che 'tutto sarebbe stato sistemato'. Non è neppure stata aperta una indagine, ma le riprese sono già iniziate. Ho rifiutato e me ne sono andata.
Come riporta Deadline, in seguito alle parole di Afton, Entertainment One, che produce la serie, ha dichiarato di avere avviato una indagine indipendente, spiegando di non poter aggiungere altro proprio perché in corso. E il co-produttore ABC Studios ha commentato dicendo di essere al corrente e di prendere molto sul serio la questione.
Della vicenda ha parlato anche la presidente della storica emittente USA, Karey Burke. Come scrive Deadline in un altro articolo, la manager non ha nascosto la sua amarezza, ma ha detto di confidare nell'operato di eOne:
Sono frustrata. Non ho molte risposte. Vorrei averne di più. Ho saputo a fine giugno che erano state fatte delle accuse e che è stata avviata un'indagine. Stiamo aspettando le risposte. Non appena ne sapremo di più, prenderemo una decisione sulla base di quanto è stato scoperto. [Ci auguriamo che l'inchiesta di Entertainment One conduca a, n.d.r.] risultati indipendenti e affidabili.
View this post on Instagram
To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way. One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience. But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE. I never imagined so many of us have experienced these horrible circumstances and that can NO LONGER GO UNHEARD. We have a voice. ALL OF US. It is our DUTY to use it. I used to fear the word Victim. I scoffed at it because all I was told when these injustices happened to me, was to Survive. Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I’m no longer afraid to be vocal about it. We Can Stand Together. Let’s Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US. This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE❤️👊🏾🙏🏾
Da parte sua, Afton ha pubblicato un nuovo post su Instagram in cui ringrazia i tanti, tantissimi, che le hanno dimostrato comprensione, affetto e solidarietà e osserva che discriminazione, razzismo, molestie e abusi sessuali sono una realtà (purtroppo) comune e diffusa.
Nel suo nuovo, lungo messaggio, l'attrice afferma che l'esperienza vissuta sul set di The Rookie (non l'unica) le ha fatto capire l'importanza di parlare senza paura e ha invitato tutti i "sopravvissuti" e le "vittime" a combattere insieme per cambiare lo stato delle cose.
Afton ha concluso scrivendo ancora una volta nero su bianco i nomi dei suoi presunti molestatori, in attesa dei risultati dell'indagine avviata da eOne.
