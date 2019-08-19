Ci sarà anche Ryan Gosling in Thor 4? L'incontro con Taika Waititi

View this post on Instagram

#Speculations and new #Candids I Ryan Gosling might be headed into the Marvel Universe ... What do you think guys? On August 16 he was spotted eating lunch with “Thor 4” director Taika Waititi @littledomsla in Los Angeles. While the meaning of their meeting is unknown, many are speculating that Ry will join Waititi and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise. The duo have not officially announced any upcoming collaborations but it was previously reported that Ryan was in talks to join the director in his upcoming flick “Akira”, adaptation of the Japanese manga. Ryan could also be involved in another Taika’s project as Director: Taika Waititi is set to write and direct ‘Next Goal Wins’ for producer Garrett Basch and Andy Serkis and Fox Searchlight Pictures before he tackles Thor 4, the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise. Serkis' Imaginarium Productions optioned the rights to the 2015 British documentary Next Goal Wins, directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. It is about the national soccer team for American Samoa. Imaginarium brought the project to Waititi, who then brought Basch on board. Waititi and Iain Morris will co-write the adaptation. Jonathan Cavendish, Brett and Jamison will also produce. Waititi is repped by CAA and Ry too. 📸 credit to Backgrid More 📸 in my gallery (link in the bio) :*✧･ﾟ:*✧*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ #ryangosling #ryan_gosling #ryangoslingfandom #ryangoslinglove #ryangoslingisperfect #ryangoslingfan #ryangoslingedit #ryangoslingmeme #losangeles #marvel #thor #taikawaititi #akira