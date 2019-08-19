Ci sarà anche Ryan Gosling in Thor 4? L'incontro con Taika Waititi
Dopo le foto che ritraggono Ryan Gosling a pranzo con il regista Taika Waititi, in molti si stanno chiedendo se l'attore canadese sarà nel cast di Thor 4.
Ryan Gosling è stato avvistato a pranzo in un locale di Los Angeles in compagnia di Taika Waititi, il regista del prossimo capitolo della celebre saga Marvel dedicata a Thor. Secondo quanto rivelato da Comicbook, la star canadese e il cineasta potrebbero aver discusso di un possibile coinvolgimento dell'attore in Thor 4.
Al momento si tratta solo di semplici indiscrezioni, ma tanto è bastato per scatenare l'entusiasmo dei fan del Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dopo aver visto le foto dell'incontro, riportate su Twitter dal sito Just Jared, sono in molti a sperare che l'attore possa entrare a far parte del cast di Thor: Love and Thunder.
Taika Waititi e Ryan Gosling avrebbero dovuto lavorare insieme all'adattamento live-action di Akira, ma il progetto è stato poi posticipato proprio a causa degli impegni del regista con il nuovo film di Thor. Quest'ultimo, come sappiamo, vedrà protagonista Natalie Portman nei panni del nuovo l Dio del Tuono.
Nel cast di Thor 4 ritroveremo anche Tessa Thompson che tornerà ad interpretare Valchiria e sarà la prima eroina apertamente LGBTQ nel MCU. L'attrice ha infatti ammesso che, nel prossimo film della saga, il suo personaggio sarà impegnato nella ricerca di una nuova Regina con la quale governare a New Asgard.
Nell'ultimo decennio, sono tantissimi gli attori e le attrici di spicco che hanno arricchito l'universo cinematografico Marvel e, come svelato nel corso del San Diego Comic-Con 2019, saranno diverse anche le new entry presenti nella Fase 4. E chissà se tra queste non ci sia anche la star di La La Land e First Man, Ryan Gosling.
Basato sulla serie di fumetti di The Mighty Thor scritta da Jason Aaron, Thor: Love and Thunder debutterà nei cinema statunitensi il 5 novembre 2021.
