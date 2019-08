La maschera realistica del propio gatto è incredibilmente inquietante

View this post on Instagram

Cat lovers in Japan can now turn themselves into hyper-realistic clones of their pets. On Feb. 23, creatives from Shindo Rinka and Workshop 91 launched a new service that creates wearable heads that look like people’s cats — essentially taking animal masks to a whole new level. With careful attention to detail, “My Family” masks are crafted based on “acceptable” photos of pets submitted by customers. The creative process begins with mold sculpting, followed by the application of “fur” and other characteristic details such as colors and patterns. In a press release, the service showcased a finished product modeled after a Bengal cat named Rui. The back part of the headgear is made of cloth, which should make it easy to carry around. Prospective customers can purchase the cat mask through a contact form at the Shindo website. However, the link is only available in Japanese, and it’s unclear if the service accommodates international shipping. A “My Family” mask costs 300,000 yen (about $2,715), excluding shipping. Shindo has released other hyper-realistic animal headgear in the past, including orangutans and rhinoceroses.