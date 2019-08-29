Jessi Combs, la donna più veloce del mondo, è morta in un incidente
È morta in un incidente nell'Alvord Desert in Oregon la pilota Jessi Combs.
Jessi Combs, pilota professionista e volto noto agli appassionati di motori, è morta in un incidente nell'Alvord Desert in Oregon, mentre cercava di battere il suo record di velocità con un Jet-Car.
Voleva superare i 768 chilometri orari, il record da lei stessa stabilito solo qualche anno prima, nel 2016.
La donna, 36 anni, aveva caricato un post sul suo profilo Instagram solo pochi giorni prima della morte.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
L'immagine, condivisa con i suoi numerosi sostenitori, era quella del Jet-Car che avrebbe guidato per battere il suo record personale.
Può sembrare un po' folle camminare dritta verso il pericolo... Chi è disposto a farlo, ottiene grandi risultati.
Dicono che io sia folle. Io dico: 'grazie'.
A dare la notizia della tragedia è stato il compagno Terry Madden, che ha parlato di un "tremendo incidente" in un post pubblicato via Instagram.
Madden, sconvolto dal dolore per la perdita della fidanzata, ha ricordato la donna fantastica che Jessi era e ha scritto di aver gioito di ogni momento trascorso insieme.
Purtroppo, l'abbiamo persa ieri in un terribile incidente. Sono stato il primo a raggiungerla e abbiamo fatto tutto ciò che era umanamente possibile per salvarla.
A nulla, però, sono serviti i tentativi di tenerla in vita.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Madden non è l'unico a piangere la sua morte. La pilota aveva partecipato a diversi programmi televisivi piuttosto popolari, come Xtreme 4×4, Overhaulin’ e Mythbusters e ha lasciato un vuoto nel cuore di colleghi e amici.
Adam Savage, che aveva lavorato con la Combs in MythBusters - Miti da sfatare, ha scritto un post su Twitter in cui la ricorda come un ingegnere e un pilota brillante e piena di passione.
I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019
Riposa in pace, Jessi.
