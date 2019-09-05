CinemaTV News

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 05/09/2019

I People's Choice Awards 2019 si tingono di rosso Marvel!

I prossimi People's Choice Awards potrebbero riunire sul palco delle premiazioni molti membri degli Avengers, infatti Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel e Avengers: Endgame sono tutti nominati nella categoria di Film d'azione preferito del 2019! Tra gli "outsider" si segnala la presenza in nomination di Dark Phoenix, nonostante lo scarso incasso al botteghino americano e per lo stesso motivo la presenza di Men in Black: International.

Tra le star spicca la presenza di ben 3 nomination per l'attore comico Kevin Hart, che dopo il grave incidente automobilistico dello scorso 1 settembre, potrebbe - si spera - presenziare alla cerimonia di premiazione, il 10 novembre 2019.

Tra le serie TV si segnala la presenza di importanti show come The Walking Dead, This is US, Stranger Things e Il Trono di Spade. Inoltre, c'è una simpatica categoria dedicata alla serie TV degna di essere vista in bingewatching.

La data della cerimonia è stata annunciata tramite un promo di 15 secondi (che potete vedere qui sotto) sul canale YouTube E! Red Carpet & Award Shows:

Le nomination, scaturite dalle preferenze del pubblico, sono state annunciate dal sito ufficiale della manifestazione, ovvero E!Online. Sedetevi comodi e iniziate a fare il tifo per i vostri film e le vostre star preferite, ecco le nomination per la 45esima edizione!

Cinema

Film preferito

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Il Re Leone

Noi

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Film commedia preferito

Sempre amici

Yesterday

Attenti a quelle due

Men in Black: International

Non succede... ma se succede

La piccola boss

Good Boys - Quei cattivi ragazzi

Murder Mystery

Film d'azione preferito

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Shazam!

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Film drammatico preferito

C'era una volta a... Hollywood

Rocketman

A un metro da te

Glass

Noi

Triple Frontier

After

Ted Bundy - Fascino criminale

Film per famiglie preferito

Toy Story 4

Il Re Leone

Aladdin

Pets 2 - Vita da animali

Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto

The LEGO Movie 2: Una nuova avventura

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Angry Birds 2 - Nemici amici per sempre

Attore preferito in un film

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3: Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Attrice preferita in un film

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Noi

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film drammatico

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, A un metro da te

Zac Efron, Ted Bundy - Fascino criminale

Lupita Nyong'o, Noi

Leonardo DiCaprio, C'era una volta a... Hollywood

Brad Pitt, C'era una volta a... Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film commedia

Ali Wong, Finché forse non vi separi

Kevin Hart, Sempre amici

Rebel Wilson, Non è romantico?

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Non è romantico?

Dwayne Johnson, Una famiglia al tappeto

Mindy Kaling, E poi c'è Katherine

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film d'azione

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick 3: Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3: Parabellum

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw

Voce preferita in un film d'animazione

America Ferrera, Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, Pets 2 - Via da animali

Beyoncé, Il Re Leone

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, The LEGO Movie 2: Una nuova avventura

Tiffany Haddish, Pets 2 - Via da animali

Awkwafina, Angry Birds 2 - Nemici amici per sempre

Televisione

Show preferito

Il Trono di Spade

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This is Us

Grey's Anatomy

Serie TV drammatica preferita

Il Trono di Spade

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Riverdale

This is Us

Grey's Anatomy

Chicago P.D.

Big Little Lies

Serie TV commedia preferita

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

Reality Show preferito

Al passo con i Kardashian

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Talent show preferito

American Idol

America's Next Drag Queen

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

Attore preferito in una serie TV

Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Attrice preferita in una serie TV

Mandy Moore, This is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maise Williams, Il Trono di Spade

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Attore o attrice preferito/a in una serie TV drammatica

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Maise Williams, Il Trono di Spade

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Attore o attrice preferito/a in una serie TV commedia

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Talk Show pomeridiano preferito

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

TODAY

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Good Morning America

The Real

Talk Show serale preferito

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Competition Contestant of 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

The Reality Star of 2019

Khloé Kardashian, Al passo con i Kardashian

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Lo show televisivo degno del bingewatching

Il Trono di Spade

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order - Unità vittime speciali

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

Tredici

Stranger Things

Serie TV sci-fi/fantasy preferita

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

Arrow

The 100

The Umbrella Academy

L'appuntamento con la cerimonia dei People's Choice Awards è fissata per il prossimo 10 novembre 2019!