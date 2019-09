View this post on Instagram

When Million Dollar Listing is real life. #RazorHouse sold today for 20.8 million dollars by my @douglaselliman colleagues @thejoshaltman and @themattaltman after only 2 months! It had been listed on and off the market over the past 8 years by other brokerages who couldn’t get it sold. There is no bigger and more reputable luxury brand than #DouglasElliman when it comes to selling high end property anywhere in the country. *Also shoutout to @dwaine619 for the 📸 of when I was actually taking a call on the roof because I couldn’t get service anywhere else 😂