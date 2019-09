View this post on Instagram

This was an early rehearsal for a short fight ROCKY was suppose to have with DRAGO in CREED 2 It took place in the hospital just after Adonis had been terribly beaten by Drago’s son… Adonis Is in much pain and tells me to leave ... Drago And the promoter show up with filmcrew ! They were planning on going upstairs to harass the beaten fighter but ROCKY stops them !!! It would’ve been extraordinary!, But regretfully it was cut ... Pity ... #rockybalboa1976