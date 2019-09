View this post on Instagram

TANK GIRL UNFOLDED! We've been asked dozens of times over the last few years for unfolded copies of our poster magazines, so we've gathered together sets of six different A3, hand-signed poster magazines and rare prints, all unfolded and in pristine, flat condition. A very limited amount of sets available. Only from The Official Tank Girl Shop - find our shop address in our profile @tank_girl_ #tankgirl #jamiehewlett #alanmartin #brettparson #chriswahl #andrewrobinson #philipbond #blackfrog #gorillaz #titancomics