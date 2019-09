Il divano di Friends sarà a Roma il 21 e 22 settembre: tutte le informazioni

View this post on Instagram

It’s “The One With The Studio Tour’s Friendsgiving!” For the 25th anniversary of FRIENDS, #WBTourHollywood is hosting a special Friendsgiving event. Grab your friends for an unforgettable experience this fall, including an exclusive Friends-focused tour, trivia games, one-of-a-kind photo ops with authentic sets like the Friends Fountain and the iconic Central Perk couch, and a holiday meal in the very restaurant where the cast used to dine. Looking to buy your tickets? We’ll be there for you, with the link in our bio.