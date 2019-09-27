View this post on Instagram

To everyone who loves Robbie and Ghost Rider, THANK YOU. I’ve had the time of my life playing those two guys and I was ready to rock on the new show. The news was surprising, but I’ve always known that the nature of this business is that until you’re there, on the day, doing the thing it could still go away. Even then, that next day on the job ain’t guaranteed. Thanks to Loeb, @marvel, @felipesmithart and everyone who helped bring Robbie to life on the page and the screen. 🔥💀🔥 I’m focused now on our promotions for @terminator. We’ll be bringing Terminator:Dark Fate to theatres in just over a month! Hope to see everyone there when it opens on The Day of The Dead, Nov. 1st! 🤖💀🤖