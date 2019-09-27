Ghost Rider, lo show è annullato e Gabriel Luna ha un messaggio per i fan
di Giuseppe Benincasa
Gabriel Luna ringrazia i fan e va avanti con Terminator!
Pochi mesi dopo l'annuncio di una nuova collaborazione tra Marvel Television e Hulu, per la realizzazione di una serie live-action sul personaggio di Ghost Rider, è giunta notizia dell'annullamento del progetto per motivi creativi. La versione di questo Ghost Rider sarebbe stata quella di Robbie Reyes, già apparsa nella quarta stagione della serie televisiva Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. e interpretata dall'attore Gabriel Luna.
Luna, che aveva espresso il suo entusiasmo per il progetto, si è preso una pausa dalla promozione di Terminator: Destino Oscuro, per affrontare la notizia attraverso i social media. L'attore ha pubblicato questo post sul proprio profilo Instagram:
A tutti coloro che amano Robbie e Ghost Rider, GRAZIE. Ho speso del tempo della mia vita a interpretare questi due ragazzi ed ero pronto a spaccare nel nuovo show. La notizia è stata sorprendente ma ho sempre saputo che la natura di questo business è che finché non se lì, in quel giorno, a fare quello che è, quella cosa può sparire. Anche allora, il giorno dopo, il lavoro non è garantito. Grazie a Loeb [presidente Marvel Television], a Marvel, a Felipe Smith [scrittore/artista] e a tutti quelli che hanno aiutato a portare in vita Robbie, dai fumetti allo schermo.
To everyone who loves Robbie and Ghost Rider, THANK YOU. I’ve had the time of my life playing those two guys and I was ready to rock on the new show. The news was surprising, but I’ve always known that the nature of this business is that until you’re there, on the day, doing the thing it could still go away. Even then, that next day on the job ain’t guaranteed. Thanks to Loeb, @marvel, @felipesmithart and everyone who helped bring Robbie to life on the page and the screen. 🔥💀🔥 I’m focused now on our promotions for @terminator. We’ll be bringing Terminator:Dark Fate to theatres in just over a month! Hope to see everyone there when it opens on The Day of The Dead, Nov. 1st! 🤖💀🤖
Poi, nel suo post, Luna ricorda che è impegnato nella promozione di Terminator: Destino Oscuro, dove interpreta un nuovo modello di Terminator. Il film, che ha nel cast anche Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton e Mackenzie Davis è diretto da Tim Miller (Deadpool) e sarà nei cinema italiani dal 31 ottobre 2019.
