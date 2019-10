View this post on Instagram

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. I’ve been quite the lucky SOB to have such a transcendent career above and well beyond my wildest of dreams. I’ve been blessed with many honors over the years, but none greater than that of being #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃 #IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX LIVE THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!