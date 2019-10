View this post on Instagram

Oh my friends! It’s Sunday, another glorious day to listen to the latest episode of @video_vampires ! This time we are in Italy; yeah we talk a little bit about Argento, yeah maybe some Bava’s (Lamberto and Mario), a touch of Lucio Fulci, and a mention of Antonio Margheriti along with our title piece; CEMETERY MAN (or Dellamorte Dellmore) directed by Michele Soavi (The church, stage fright). Join us as we discuss Italy and the Giallo genre as well as new films we caught (like Fred Durst’s-The Fanatic, Bong Joon-ho’s -Parasite and Peter Strickland’s - In Fabric). On Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud!