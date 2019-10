Ouijazilla, arriva negli USA la tavola Ouija più grande al mondo

View this post on Instagram

OuijaZilla will be invading Salem Mass. This October ! It has taken @rickormortis_schreck a year to secretly create this Behemoth that will be known as the King of all Talking Boards! It is by far the largest board in the world and the Talking Board Historical Society will be unleashing it onto the earth 10-12-19. Be part of history with us. Donate at TBHS.ORG. #worldslargestplanchette #kingofallouijaboards #kingofalltalkingboards #worldslargestouija #OuijaZilla #houseof1000tattoos #hausofschreck #rickormortisschreck #ouija #salemmassachusetts #salemma #salemma #witchcity