Da Tarantino a David Lynch, Hollywood ricorda Robert Forster

L'attore statunitense, oltre 100 film e serie TV all'attivo, è morto a 78 anni nella sua casa a Los Angeles: particolarmente sentiti i messaggi di cordoglio di Bryan Cranston ed Aaron Paul.

Robert Forster, attore statunitense con all'attivo oltre 100 film, è morto venerdì 11 ottobre 2019 nella sua casa a Los Angeles, all'età di 78 anni.

Come ha riferito il suo agente a The Hollywood Reporter, il caratterista newyorkese, candidato al Premio Oscar al miglior attore non protagonista nel 1998 per Jackie Brown di Quentin Tarantino, era affetto da tempo da un tumore al cervello.

Era scomparso da pochi minuti Forster quando i messaggi di cordoglio da tutta Hollywood hanno iniziato ad inondare i social e non solo.

Un rapporto speciale l'attore l'ha avuto con David Lynch. Il geniale regista di Missoula l'ha voluto nei panni del detective McKnight in Mulholland Drive (2001) e lo ha poi diretto nel 2017 nella terza stagione di Twin Peaks, in cui Foster ha interpretato lo sceriffo Frank Truman, il fratello di Harry.

Una sorta di "risarcimento" perché Forster avrebbe dovuto interpretare Harry al posto di Michael Ontkean nell'originale del 1990, salvo poi rinunciare a causa di problemi organizzativi (quell'anno Foster girò ben tre film).

HD Showtime Robert Forster in Twin Peaks 3

Lynch ha ricordato Forster su Deadline, riflettendo sul loro decennale rapporto d'amicizia.

Mi sento così fortunato ad aver avuto la possibilità di conoscere e lavorare con Robert. Era un grande attore e un grande essere umano. Ci mancherà molto.

Quentin Tarantino, che creò il personaggio di Max Cherry in Jackie Brown apposta per lui, non è stato da meno. In una dichiarazione ufficiale alla stampa statunitense, il regista ha definito quella scelta una delle migliori che abbia mai fatto nella sua carriera.

Oggi il mondo è rimasto con un gentleman in meno. Una persona di cui ci si poteva fidare, un padre meraviglioso, un attore fantastico in meno. Ricordo tutte le colazioni che abbiamo fatto insieme. Tutte le storie. Tutte le parole gentili. Tutto il supporto. Il casting di Robert Forster in Jackie Brown è stata una delle scelte migliori che abbia mai fatto nella mia vita. Mi mancherai, caro vecchio amico mio.

HD Miramax Robert Forster in Jackie Brown

L'ultimo film di Robert Forster resterà El Camino: Il film di Breaking Bad, arrivato su Netflix, per un curioso caso del destino, proprio l'11 ottobre.

Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul hanno ricordato il memorabile interprete di Ed Galbraith con parole piene d'affetto.

Cranston ha scritto questo post su Twitter.

Sono rattristato oggi dalla notizia della morte di Robert Forster. Un uomo adorabile e un attore formidabile. L'ho incontrato nel film Alligator (foto) 40 anni fa, e poi di nuovo su BB. Non ho mai dimenticato quanto fosse gentile e generoso con un ragazzino che aveva appena iniziato a Hollywood.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

Il cinguettio di Paul è particolarmente sentito.

Ho il cuore a pezzi nell'apprendere la notizia della scomparsa di Robert Forster. Mio Dio. Ho avuto il privilegio di conoscere quest'uomo bellissimo e di lavorare al suo fianco. Un vero gentiluomo che amava recitare. Ti voglio bene, amico mio. Grazie per avermi voluto bene. Tu sei e sarai sempre una leggenda.

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CokPGjIDzU — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 12, 2019

James Gunn, il regista di Guardiani della Galassia, ha usato Instagram per rendere omaggio all'attore, ricordando il loro primo incontro ad un festival e i consigli che da allora Foster gli dava.

Era semplicemente un'anima gentile. Oggi mi sono svegliato con la notizia della sua morte. È passato un po' di tempo da quando abbiamo parlato l'ultima volta e avrei voluto potergli dire cosa significasse per me prima di oggi. Era davvero molto.

Greg Grunberg, l'attore che ha recitato al suo fianco in Heroes, l'ha definito su Twitter "una leggenda".

Uno dei migliori. Sono stato molto fortunato a lavorare con lui in Heroes. Che talento e che persona meravigliosa.

A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. What a talent and what a beautiful person. #RIPRobertForster https://t.co/GmUgRvlnce — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 12, 2019

Bryan Fuller, lo sceneggiatore di serie TV come Star Trek: Discovery e American Gods, ha invitato i suoi follower a rivedere Jackie Brown.

Fatevi un favore e riguardate la sua fantastica performance nei panni di Max Cherry.

DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND RE-WATCH HIS BEAUTIFUL, YEARNING PERFORMANCE AS MAX CHERRY IN "JACKIE BROWN" - REST IN PEACE, MR. FORSTER pic.twitter.com/59wROyrrIF — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) October 12, 2019

Donnie Wahlberg aveva recitato al suo fianco nel film Diamond Men del 2000 e lo ricorda così.

Davvero uno degli attori ed esseri umani più gentili e generosi con i quali abbia mai lavorato. Sarà per sempre un caro amico.

Had the honor of making this little gem of a movie (Diamond Men) with this incredible gem of a man — Robert Forster.



Truly one of the kindest, most giving actors/human beings that I’ve ever worked with, and forever a dear friend. He’ll be missed.#RIPRobertForster 🙏🏼❤️😢💎 pic.twitter.com/zs01y3wtvl — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) October 12, 2019

Bruce Campbell aggiunge una nota personale al suo legame con l'attore.

Persona straordinaria. Mi ha raccontato la migliore storia di Marlon Brando di sempre. Ha avuto una carriera lunga e interessante. Continua a recitare, Robert.

Robert Forster Dies at Age 78.



Neat guy. Told me the best Marlon Brando story ever. Had a long, interesting career. Play on, Robert. https://t.co/CH0lTUy0eo — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) October 12, 2019

Lou Diamond Phillips appare invece particolarmente scosso.

Ho avuto l'immenso privilegio di lavorare con lui due volte e, ancor di più, di essere suo amico. Si è distinto per ciò che c'è di meglio nel nostro settore: grazia, classe, rispetto per gli altri artisti. Sarà sempre un'ispirazione.

So saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. I had the immense privilege of working with him twice and, even more so, of being his friend. He stood for what is best in our industry; Grace, Class, Respect for his fellow artists. He will always be an inspiration. RIP https://t.co/e37tiSSKA6 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 12, 2019

Gary Sinise fa le sue condoglianze alla famiglia Forster (le due ex mogli June e Zivia, l'ultima compagna Denise, i figli Elizabeth, Kate, Maeghen e Robert III) e definisce Robert "un attore e una persona splendida".

So sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Forster. A wonderful actor and person. My condolences to his family. Rest In Peace my friend. https://t.co/pWu7uff9LO — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) October 12, 2019

Edgar Wright, il regista di Baby Driver, Ant-Man e della Trilogia del Cornetto, ha citato i film di Forster che l'hanno segnato di più: The Black Hole di Gary Nelson, Alligator di Lewis Teague, Jackie Brown e il recente What They Had di Elizabeth Chomko.

So sad to hear of Robert Forster's passing. Am of the right age to have been obsessed by The Black Hole (I even had an action figure of Capt. Holland) and Alligator. Then I was just wowed by him in Jackie Brown. He's also heartbreaking in recent What They Had. A great actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/v7DwuI8TCS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 12, 2019

Samuel L. Jackson ha definito Forster "un fuoriclasse" della recitazione.

RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 12, 2019

A esprimere la propria tristezza per la morte di Forster anche Tim Allen, che con lui aveva diviso il set della sit-com L'uomo di casa.

È stato un regalo per me personalmente e la parte più emotiva del nostro show.

So very sad at Roberts passing, he was a gift to me personally and a emotional part of our show. Prayers and condolences to his beautiful wife and family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 12, 2019

Forster non è stato ricordato soltanto a Hollywood. Nel 2015 l'attore era stato protagonista del videoclip di Wasting del gruppo dark wave The Soft Moon, diretto da Jason Lester e primo singolo dell'album Deeper.

Luis Vasquez, leader della band, ha scritto sui social che non dimenticherà mai "la sua gentile ma potente presenza sul set".

E voi quale interpretazione di Robert Forster ricordate con più affetto?