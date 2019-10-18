Harry Potter: un fan crea Hogwarts LEGO con scale e quadri che si muovono
di Simone Alvaro Segatori - | aggiornato
"Alle scale piace cambiare" è uno dei primi avvertimenti che ricordiamo da Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale. Anche a Jonas Kramm è rimasto impresso, tanto da decidere di riprodurre la magia del film con un set Lego da lui progettato.
0 condivisioni 0 commenti
Condividi
Chi non ha mai desiderato almeno una volta nella vita di poter passare una giornata ad Hogwarts? Sin dall'uscita del primo film della saga di Harry Potter, che ha trasportato nella realtà la magia creata da J.K. Rowling? Tutti abbiamo fantasticato di perderci nei corridoi della Scuola di Magia e Stregoneria, di prendere parte alle lezioni, combattere contro draghi e mollicci e, perché no, farci anche un giro in groppa ad una Firebolt. Vista la difficoltà nel recarsi fisicamente a Hogwarts, Jonas Kramm ha cercato di riprodurre comunque l'atmosfera della scuola con dei LEGO, riuscendoci.
Jonas, uno studente di design che si definisce "ossessionato dai LEGO", si dedica già da diversi anni alla creazione di set LEGO custom, di cui poi fornisce le guide sul suo sito per permettere anche ai suoi follower di costruirli. Con la sua ultima fatica ha dato vita ad un'ala di Hogwarts, animando i quadri e le scale, proprio come in una scena de La pietra filosofale.
View this post on Instagram
Hogwarts Magical Staircase! . Harry, Ron and Hermione try to get to the Gryffindor common room, but they haven't planned in the magical moving stairs that lead them somewhere else. All observed by the living paintings. . Hogwarts is such a beautiful and magical place so I love to build it and it was no wonder that it was the first thing I thought of when a "Moving Movie Scenes" contest on reddit was announced. . If you happen to have a reddit account you should check out all the entries, see all the pictures of my build and consider voting for your favourite submission. . #lego #harrypotter #legostagram #instalego #toy #hogwarts #potter #pottermore #painting #staircase #moc #afol #legobrick #brickbuilt #legomoc #moving #magical #interior #architecture #gryffindor #video #philosophersstone #castle #legoharrypotter
Il set è dotato di un meccanismo interno che, grazie a delle manovelle, permette alle scale di spostarsi e ai personaggi nei quadri di animarsi. "Quella di Harry Potter è una delle mie saghe cinematografiche preferite", ha scritto il designer su Imgur
Amo tutti i differenti movimenti magici resi nei film. Uno che mi affascina tutte le volte è quello delle scale di Hogwarts. Per questo ho riprodotto la scena in cui Harry, Ron ed Hermione cercano di tornare alla loro sala comune, ma le scale li conducono al corridoio proibito.
Paintings of Hogwarts . The staircase in Hogwarts isn't only stairs, but also home for the many living paintings covering the walls. They show more or less famous wizards and witches who went to Hogwarts. . For me the paintings were one of the highlights of the build as I could get very creative with showing many unique characters. I also made each frame different in style and shape and also used a variety of golden pieces. Which is your favourite frame? . If you haven't yet, check out my previous video of the paintings and stairs coming to life. Like magic! . Also see my story highlights to discover all the techniques used in this build. Hope you enjoyed our trip to Hogwarts! . #lego #harrypotter #hogwarts #painting #paint #art #legoart #legogram #toyphotography #toy #legobrick #brick #afol #legomoc #pottermore #potterhead #pictureframes #3d #model #modelbuilding #castle #interior #nerd
Paintings of Hogwarts . The staircase in Hogwarts isn't only stairs, but also home for the many living paintings covering the walls. They show more or less famous wizards and witches who went to Hogwarts. . For me the paintings were one of the highlights of the build as I could get very creative with showing many unique characters. I also made each frame different in style and shape and also used a variety of golden pieces. Which is your favourite frame? . If you haven't yet, check out my previous video of the paintings and stairs coming to life. Like magic! . Also see my story highlights to discover all the techniques used in this build. Hope you enjoyed our trip to Hogwarts! . #lego #harrypotter #hogwarts #painting #paint #art #legoart #legogram #toyphotography #toy #legobrick #brick #afol #legomoc #pottermore #potterhead #pictureframes #3d #model #modelbuilding #castle #interior #nerd
Jonas ha già costruito altri set LEGO che si possono ammirare sul suo profilo Instagram.
Alcuni sono a tema Harry Potter, come quello che rappresenta la sala comune dei Grifondoro, altri raffigurano diverse scene tratte da Jurassic Park, ma senza dubbio uno dei più affascinanti è quello che da vita al Trono di Spade, sfruttando ingranaggi e meccanismi interni per riprodurre i movimenti tipici della sigla.
Per portare un po' di Hogwarts a casa propria non è comunque necessario ingegnarsi come ha fatto Jonas, dato che già LEGO aveva pensato a dei set per la saga dedicati al Castello di Hogwarts (anche se non si muovono).
Commenta