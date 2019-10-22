Menù Cinema

News

Serie TV

Trivia

Social

Cinema FOX

Terminator: Destino Oscuro, le prime reazioni della critica sono ottime

di - | aggiornato

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è stato mostrato alla stampa americana, tanto che su Twitter sono comparsi i primi commenti a caldo decisamente positivi e incoraggianti circa la qualità della pellicola.

I protagonisti di Terminator: Destino Oscuro nel poster del film 20th Century Fox/Lightstorm Entertainment/Paramount Pictures

2 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

Condividi

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è l'ultimo film della saga creata da James Cameron e diretto questa volta da Tim Miller (Deadpool), in uscita il 31 ottobre nelle sale italiane.

Sarah Connor, personaggio che vede il ritorno dell'attrice Linda Hamilton, sarà accompagnata da Grace (interpretata da Mackenzie Davis) e Natalia Reyes (Dani Ramos). Sulle loro tracce un nuovo modello di cyborg, il Rev-9, interpretato da Gabriel Luna.

Miller ha descritto gli altri sequel di Terminator 2: Il Giorno del giudizio come dei veri e propri fallimenti, affermando che secondo lui si sono allontanati troppo da ciò che ha reso il secondo film della saga davvero unico e indimenticabile.

Ora, caduto l'embargo sui commenti social, alcuni giornalisti americani hanno potuto esprimere i primi commenti a caldo su Destino Oscuro, a seguito dell'anteprima stampa del film (via CBR).

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è un vero spasso. È arrivato il momento per il ritorno di Linda Hamilton (incredibile) e la rappresaglia di Schwarzenegger (tosta) ma è stato sorprendente accorgersi della grazia di Dani e Grace, interpretate da Natalia Reyes e Mackenzie Davis. Mi ha dato molta speranza circa il futuro del franchise di Terminator.

Sono un fan di Mackenzie Davis da quando l'ho vista in Halt and Catch Fire. Il suo valore lo porta ad un altro livello in Terminator: Destino Oscuro, nel quale prende a calci un gran numero di sederi. Se vi piacerà la sua interpretazione nel film, guardatela quindi anche in Halt and Catch Fire.

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è meglio di quanto pensiate. Si sta sforzando di essere il Risveglio della Forza dei film della saga di Terminator e per lo più ci riesce. Manca però l'innovazione, l'evoluzione e la regia di Cameron. Arnold è fantastico, il migliore dei suoi Terminator dopo T2.

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è il migliore dei sequel della saga dopo T2. Entra facilmente tra i film d'azione più divertenti dell'anno, è emozionante, intenso e non-stop, ma racconta anche una piacevole storia su come sistemare le cose. Arnold è fantastico e Linda detta legge, ma Mackenzie Davis vi manderà letteralmente al tappeto.

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è fondamentalmente Terminator: Il Risveglio della Forza. Un riavvio soddisfacente ed eccitante che è essenzialmente composto dalle parti migliori di T1 e T2, messe in un frullatore. Davis, Reyes e Hamilton sono eccellenti, l'azione è sorprendente ed è è sicuramente il miglior T3 di sempre. Terminator è tornato.

Terminator è considerato come un franchise di Arnold. Destino Oscuro mette le cose in chiaro specificando che non era lui l’ingrediente che faceva funzionare la saga. Era Linda Hamilton. È incredibile in questo film, che è decisamente solido (di recente ho difeso tutti i sequel di Terminator per cui fate quello che volete delle mie parole).

Sono emozionato dal poter dire che Terminator: Destino Oscuro è il miglior sequel del franchise dai tempi di Terminator 2. È un classico ritorno alle origini, che ricorda Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza in un certo qual modo, ma i nuovi personaggi sono fantastici, è bellissimo vedere le leggende della saga prendere a calci nel sedere tutto e tutti, l'azione è superba.

Ricordiamo che la pellicola, prodotta da James Cameron, si pone come un vero e proprio sequel dei prime due episodi della saga, ignorando quindi del tutto gli avvenimenti visti in Terminator 3: Le macchine ribelli, Terminator: Salvation e Terminator: Genisys, così come la serie TV Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Nel cast troviamo Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna, Linda Hamilton e Arnold Schwarzenegger, su una sceneggiatura scritta da David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman e Justin Rhodes.

Condividi

Tag

Tutto su CinemaTutto su Terminator - Destino oscuro (2019)

Commenta

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Questo sito internet utilizza cookie tecnici e di profilazione, anche di terze parti, per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione, analizzare l’utilizzo del sito e per proporti pubblicità in linea con le tue preferenze. Puoi saperne di più o per negare il consenso ad alcuni a tutti i cookie clicca qui Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all’utilizzo dei predetti cookie.

Registrati al nostro messenger su Facebook e salta la fila alla What The Fox Competition in piazza dell'anfiteatro

Logo Lucca comics Logo What the FOX Registrati

Dal 1 al 5 novembre