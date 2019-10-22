Cinema

22/10/2019

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è stato mostrato alla stampa americana, tanto che su Twitter sono comparsi i primi commenti a caldo decisamente positivi e incoraggianti circa la qualità della pellicola.

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è l'ultimo film della saga creata da James Cameron e diretto questa volta da Tim Miller (Deadpool), in uscita il 31 ottobre nelle sale italiane.

Sarah Connor, personaggio che vede il ritorno dell'attrice Linda Hamilton, sarà accompagnata da Grace (interpretata da Mackenzie Davis) e Natalia Reyes (Dani Ramos). Sulle loro tracce un nuovo modello di cyborg, il Rev-9, interpretato da Gabriel Luna.

Miller ha descritto gli altri sequel di Terminator 2: Il Giorno del giudizio come dei veri e propri fallimenti, affermando che secondo lui si sono allontanati troppo da ciò che ha reso il secondo film della saga davvero unico e indimenticabile.

Ora, caduto l'embargo sui commenti social, alcuni giornalisti americani hanno potuto esprimere i primi commenti a caldo su Destino Oscuro, a seguito dell'anteprima stampa del film (via CBR).

#TerminatorDarkFate is a blast. Came for the return of Linda Hamilton (amazing) & reprisal of Schwarzenegger (badass) but was surprised and happy to come out caring most about Natalia Reyes’ Dani & Mackenzie Davis’ Grace. It gave me a lot of hope for where Terminator will go next pic.twitter.com/vfWPFwMnzS — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) October 21, 2019

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è un vero spasso. È arrivato il momento per il ritorno di Linda Hamilton (incredibile) e la rappresaglia di Schwarzenegger (tosta) ma è stato sorprendente accorgersi della grazia di Dani e Grace, interpretate da Natalia Reyes e Mackenzie Davis. Mi ha dato molta speranza circa il futuro del franchise di Terminator.

I've been a fan of Mackenzie Davis since seeing her in 'Halt and Catch Fire'. But she takes it to another level in #TerminatorDarkFate where she kicks all kinds of ass. If you like her work in Dark Fate, go back and watch #HaltandCatchFire. pic.twitter.com/P5gnqoXjFL — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 21, 2019

Sono un fan di Mackenzie Davis da quando l'ho vista in Halt and Catch Fire. Il suo valore lo porta ad un altro livello in Terminator: Destino Oscuro, nel quale prende a calci un gran numero di sederi. Se vi piacerà la sua interpretazione nel film, guardatela quindi anche in Halt and Catch Fire.

#TerminatorDarkFate is better than you think it’s going to be. Its trying hard to be the Force Awakens of Terminator movies, and mostly succeeds. But it’s lacking Cameron’s innovation, evolution and directing. Arnold is fantastic, the best of his post T2 Terminator appearances. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 21, 2019

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è meglio di quanto pensiate. Si sta sforzando di essere il Risveglio della Forza dei film della saga di Terminator e per lo più ci riesce. Manca però l'innovazione, l'evoluzione e la regia di Cameron. Arnold è fantastico, il migliore dei suoi Terminator dopo T2.

#TerminatorDarkFate is the best of the TERMINATOR sequels after T2. Easily among the year’s most entertaining action films, it’s thrilling, intense & non-stop, but also a sweet story about making things right. Arnold is great & Linda rules, but Mackenzie Davis THROWS DOWN pic.twitter.com/8TQ4Gpkkdr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 21, 2019

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è il migliore dei sequel della saga dopo T2. Entra facilmente tra i film d'azione più divertenti dell'anno, è emozionante, intenso e non-stop, ma racconta anche una piacevole storia su come sistemare le cose. Arnold è fantastico e Linda detta legge, ma Mackenzie Davis vi manderà letteralmente al tappeto.

Terminator: Dark Fate is basically Terminator: The Force Awakens. A satisfying, exciting reboot that’s essentially the best parts of T1 & T2 in a blender. Davis, Reyes & Hamilton are excellent, the action wows & while it’s familiar, it’s easily the best T3 yet. Terminator is back pic.twitter.com/W1emrXIq5C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 21, 2019

Terminator: Destino Oscuro è fondamentalmente Terminator: Il Risveglio della Forza. Un riavvio soddisfacente ed eccitante che è essenzialmente composto dalle parti migliori di T1 e T2, messe in un frullatore. Davis, Reyes e Hamilton sono eccellenti, l'azione è sorprendente ed è è sicuramente il miglior T3 di sempre. Terminator è tornato.

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

Terminator è considerato come un franchise di Arnold. Destino Oscuro mette le cose in chiaro specificando che non era lui l’ingrediente che faceva funzionare la saga. Era Linda Hamilton. È incredibile in questo film, che è decisamente solido (di recente ho difeso tutti i sequel di Terminator per cui fate quello che volete delle mie parole).

Excited to report Terminator: Dark Fate is the best sequel in the franchise since T2. It's a "return to basics" movie — reminiscent of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in that way — but the new heroes are fantastic, it's great to see the legends kicking ass, and the action is great. pic.twitter.com/aAHSXhFyA4 — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 21, 2019

Sono emozionato dal poter dire che Terminator: Destino Oscuro è il miglior sequel del franchise dai tempi di Terminator 2. È un classico ritorno alle origini, che ricorda Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza in un certo qual modo, ma i nuovi personaggi sono fantastici, è bellissimo vedere le leggende della saga prendere a calci nel sedere tutto e tutti, l'azione è superba.

Ricordiamo che la pellicola, prodotta da James Cameron, si pone come un vero e proprio sequel dei prime due episodi della saga, ignorando quindi del tutto gli avvenimenti visti in Terminator 3: Le macchine ribelli, Terminator: Salvation e Terminator: Genisys, così come la serie TV Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Nel cast troviamo Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna, Linda Hamilton e Arnold Schwarzenegger, su una sceneggiatura scritta da David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Friedman e Justin Rhodes.