Le Principesse Disney nei loro costumi di Halloween
Ariel in versione Pennywise e Rapunzel trasformata nall Sposa Cadavere sono pronte per Halloween!
1 condivisione 0 commenti
Condividi
Le Principesse Disney hanno ispirato infiniti tributi, collezioni di moda e re-interpretazioni in molte chiavi diverse. C'è chi le ha trasformate in zombie, chi le ha trasformate nelle protagoniste di film noir, e chi ha provato a capire come sarebbero se vivessero nel mondo reale.
L'artista russa Anastasia Kosyanov ha deciso di cimentarsi a sua volta con la sua personale visione dei personaggi Disney. In occasione di Halloween 2019 ha condiviso sul proprio profilo Instagram diverse fanart che ritraggono le Principesse, prima in normali abiti moderni e poi in "versione horror", con costumi ispirati ad altri personaggi della cultura popolare e del folklore.
La rossa Ariel, dimenticate le gambe da sirenetta, diventa così una versione di Pennywise (con l'immancabile palloncino rosso).
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃👻 Ariel as “It”🔥 Normal day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #deawings #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #ariel #it #halloween
Jasmine è stata trasformata nella Calavera Catrina, una delle icone del Giorno dei morti messicano (che di recente ha ispirato anche una Barbie, questa volta ufficiale, di Mattel).
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃👻 Jasmine as La Calavera de la Catrina 🔥 Normal day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #deawings #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #jasmine #santamuerte #halloween
Il look di Pocahontas è invece ispirato alla saga di Saw - L'enigmista:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃 Princesses ❤️ Pocahontas as “Saw”🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 👌🏼 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #deawings #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #vogue #halloween #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #pocahontas #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume
La combattiva Mulan è la nuova Samara Morgan:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 👻 Princesses 🎃 Mulan as Samara Morgan🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #deawings #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #digitaldrawing #vogue #vogueparis #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #mulan #halloween #halloweenmakeup
Merida sfrutta i suoi ricci rossi per diventare il terrorizzante Chucky de La Bambola Assassina:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃 Princesses 👸 Merida as Chucky 🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #vogue #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #merida #brave #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume
Rapunzel trae invece ispirazione da La Sposa Cadavere di Tim Burton per il suo cosplay di Emily:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃 Princesses 👸 Rapunzel as Emily from “Corpse Bride”🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artwork #draw #drawing #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #timburton #corpsebride #halloween #halloweenmakeup #rapunzel #halloweencostume
Attenzione ad Esmeralda, che per Halloween si ispira alla saga di Scream:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃 Princesses 👸 Esmeralda as “Scream” 🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artistic #artwork #draw #drawing #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #vogue #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #esmeralda #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume
Ed ecco anche Cenerentola, trasformata in uno zombie insieme alla sua zucca:
View this post on Instagram
Halloween 🎃 Princesses 👸 Cinderella as Zombie 🧟♀️ 🔥 Normal Day vs Halloween 🙌🏻 #art #artist #artwork #draw #drawing #drawingoftheday #sketch #sketching #illustration #illustrator #fashion #fashionillustration #fashionillustrator #digitalpainting #digitalart #paint #painting #nastyakosyanovaart #disney #disneyprincess #disneyart #zombie #cinderella #corpsebride #halloween #halloweenmakeup #rapunzel #halloweencostume
Voi vi travestirete questo Halloween?
Commenta