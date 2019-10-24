Le Principesse Disney nei loro costumi di Halloween

Curiosità

Ariel in versione Pennywise e Rapunzel trasformata nall Sposa Cadavere sono pronte per Halloween!

Le Principesse Disney hanno ispirato infiniti tributi, collezioni di moda e re-interpretazioni in molte chiavi diverse. C'è chi le ha trasformate in zombie, chi le ha trasformate nelle protagoniste di film noir, e chi ha provato a capire come sarebbero se vivessero nel mondo reale.

L'artista russa Anastasia Kosyanov ha deciso di cimentarsi a sua volta con la sua personale visione dei personaggi Disney. In occasione di Halloween 2019 ha condiviso sul proprio profilo Instagram diverse fanart che ritraggono le Principesse, prima in normali abiti moderni e poi in "versione horror", con costumi ispirati ad altri personaggi della cultura popolare e del folklore.

La rossa Ariel, dimenticate le gambe da sirenetta, diventa così una versione di Pennywise (con l'immancabile palloncino rosso).

Jasmine è stata trasformata nella Calavera Catrina, una delle icone del Giorno dei morti messicano (che di recente ha ispirato anche una Barbie, questa volta ufficiale, di Mattel).

Il look di Pocahontas è invece ispirato alla saga di Saw - L'enigmista:

La combattiva Mulan è la nuova Samara Morgan:

Merida sfrutta i suoi ricci rossi per diventare il terrorizzante Chucky de La Bambola Assassina:

Rapunzel trae invece ispirazione da La Sposa Cadavere di Tim Burton per il suo cosplay di Emily:

Attenzione ad Esmeralda, che per Halloween si ispira alla saga di Scream:

Ed ecco anche Cenerentola, trasformata in uno zombie insieme alla sua zucca:

Voi vi travestirete questo Halloween?