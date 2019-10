View this post on Instagram

As a father to 3 girls and as a “big daddy” to @KevinHart4real, topping this list is awesome. I was a nervous and scared first time father (because I didn’t want to screw shit up due to my own strained relationship with my old man) but eventually I learned that leading with love, empathy and a lil’ humor 😉 would always be some of my best assets. AND despite me being #1 on this list (cos I paid them) there’s millions of good dads out there that have a big ass coffee mug that prove otherwise ☕️👍🏾 #gooddadgang