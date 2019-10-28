TV NewsCelebrity

di Silvia Artana - 28/10/2019 13:43 | aggiornato 28/10/2019 13:49

Incredibile, ma vero. David Benioff e D.B. Weiss sono riusciti a fare arrabbiare ancora di più i fan di Game of Thrones. Un'intervista dei due all'Austin Film Festival ha dipinto un'immagine di loro davvero poco lusinghiera.

Dopo la stagione 8 e alcune infelici rivelazioni emerse dal copione dell'episodio finale, sembrava impossibile che David Benioff e D.B Weiss potessero fare arrabbiare di più gli appassionati di Game of Thones. Invece ci sono riusciti.

Lo scorso weekend, i due sceneggiatori sono stati ospiti all'Austin Film Festival e hanno risposto a diverse domande sulla serie... facendo indignare i fan (per usare un garbato eufemismo).

Il panel del 26 ottobre è stato riportato in tempo reale da un utente di Twitter, Needle & Pen, e disegna un ritratto ben poco lusinghiero di D&D. Non solo perché hanno dichiarato che non avevano idea di quello che stavano facendo e che Il Trono di Spade è (di fatto) il risultato di una serie di tentativi ed errori. Ma anche (soprattutto) per l'arroganza che pare trasparire dai Tweet, e che hanno mostrato nei confronti del pubblico della serie e non solo.

I due autori hanno offerto un ricordo desolante del loro primo incontro con George R.R. Martin:

Non avevamo mai fatto TV e non era questione di onestà. Non sappiamo perché abbia deciso di affidare a noi l'opera della sua vita.

E non hanno fatto mistero di sapere che il pilot originale (mai andato in onda e sonoramente bocciato dall'amico sceneggiatore Craig Mazin) fosse un vero e proprio disastro:

Tutto quello che potevamo sbagliare, lo abbiamo sbagliato. La sceneggiatura, il casting, i costumi.

A salvare loro e Game of Thrones (per fortuna) dalla mannaia di HBO sarebbero state le importanti prevendite della serie all'estero.

I due hanno dichiarato che erano completamente inesperti. Weiss ha detto che Game of Thrones è stata una "costosa scuola di cinema" per lui e Benioff.

A quanto pare, non avevano idea di come lavorare con i costumisti e la serie HBO è stata una "grande esperienza di formazione".

I due sceneggiatori hanno anche parlato delle accuse di scarsa inclusività rivolte alla sala degli autori di Il Trono di Spade, affermando che (di fatto) non c'era nessuna sala degli autori, ma che hanno deciso fin dall'inizio che avrebbero scritto tutti gli episodi da soli, perché non avevano idea di quello cui stavano andando incontro.

In seguito, dietro le insistenze di HBO, hanno assunto Bryan Cogman. Poi sono arrivati anche Vanessa Taylor (La forma dell'acqua) e David Hill (di origini asiatiche).

Benioff e Weiss hanno specificato che i candidati dovevano accettare di fare parte del team di produzione, per essere presi.

Entrambi gli autori hanno detto di amare molto le Cronache del ghiaccio e del fuoco, ma hanno ripetuto a più riprese che Game of Thrones è costata loro 10 anni di vita:

È stato come partecipare per 10 anni a una di quelle feste dove sei completamente ubriaco.

Nel corso della lunga intervista, Weiss ha anche ammesso che lui e Benioff hanno cercato il più possibile di eliminare gli elementi fantasy dalla storia (come sospettavano molti fan):

Non volevamo rivolgerci solo a quel genere di pubblico. [Volevamo espandare la fanbase, n.d.r.] a madri, giocatori di football...

Ma la dichiarazione che probabilmente più di tutte ha fatto arrabbiare gli appassionati di Game of Thrones è stata l'ammissione del disinteresse per l'opinione del pubblico.

Non abbiamo mai tenuto conto [delle reazioni dei fan, n.d.r.].

Weiss ha detto che non ne vedeva la necessità, mentre Benioff è andato a fare qualche ricerca su Google ed è rimasto sconvolto.

Anche se Benioff ha ammesso che hanno scelto Jason Momoa per il ruolo di Khal Drogo andando a leggere i forum di discussione degli appassionati sugli attori che immaginavano per i vari personaggi.

Considerati l'eccezionale riscontro ottenuto dall'interprete di origini hawaiane per la parte del guerriero e il suo amore per lui da parte del pubblico, forse Benioff e Weiss avrebbero dovuto prestare maggiore attenzione ai fan e ai loro feedback.

Senza rinunciare alla propria libertà creativa, ma mostrando rispetto per chi ha fatto entrare Game of Thrones nella storia e ha catapultato loro nell'Olimpo di Hollywood...