Rachel Weisz sarà Elizabeth Taylor nel biopic A Special Relationship

Since today is #WomensEqualityDay, it seems an appropriate time to examine Elizabeth’s distinct portrayals of American feminism in the 20th century through her acting work. So many of her roles were groundbreaking for their time in terms of social progressiveness and women’s rights. ⁣ ⁣ A 2012 New York Times article said that, “Elizabeth Taylor was much more than a beautiful face and body. Her first important grown-up role was in "A Place in the Sun" (1951), a movie about unwanted pregnancy and abortion; in "Giant" (1956), she confronts sexism and racial prejudice in the American West; in "Suddenly, Last Summer" (1959), she faces the callousness of the male medical establishment toward female patients; in "BUtterfield 8" (1960), she endorses a woman’s right to control her own sexuality; and, in one of her most famous films, "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (1966), she shows the corrosive effect that being a repressed wife living in the shadow of her husband’s career can have on an intelligent woman — not to mention on everyone who comes within her wrathful shouting range.”⁣ ⁣ #ElizabethTaylor⁣ #Courage⁣ #Conviction⁣ #WomensRights⁣ #Feminism