TV News The Flash

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 29/10/2019 12:06 | aggiornato 29/10/2019 12:10

Il mondo ha bisogno di Superman (ancora una volta).

11 condivisioni

Dopo aver dato il via alle riprese dell'episodio dell'ottava stagione di Arrow che darà il via allo spin-off dal titolo Green Arrow and the Canaries, l'emittente televisiva americana The CW ha messo in lavorazione una nuova serie supereroistica basata sul personaggio di Superman.

Il nuovo show, tecnicamente, sarebbe uno spin-off di Supergirl, dato che i protagonisti, Superman e Lois Lane, rispettivamente interpretati da Tyler Hoechlin ed Elizabeth Tulloch, sono stati protagonisti del crossover dell'Arrowverse (l'universo di tutte le serie TV nate su The CW da Arrow in poi) intitolato Elseworlds. Inoltre, prenderanno parte al nuovo mega crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, previsto per andare in onda negli Stati Uniti tra dicembre e gennaio 2020.

Secondo quanto riportato dal sito americano E! News, Todd Helbing (The Flash) sta scrivendo la sceneggiatura e la produzione sarà affidata alle esperte mani di Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter e Geoff Johns.

Il nuovo progetto della durata di un'ora circa a episodio, seguirà le vicende di uno dei supereroi più famosi del mondo e, contemporaneamente, quelle della coppia di giornalisti, Clark e Lois, che oltre al lavoro dovranno occuparsi dello stress, delle pressioni e delle complessità che derivano dall'essere genitori. Infatti, come ricorderete, nel crossover Elseworlds, Lois è in dolce attesa e i due innamorati vivono (momentaneamente) nella fattoria di Clark a Smallville.

Qui sotto potete vedere una clip tratta da Elseworlds, dove Superman parla con la cugina Supergirl (interpretata da Melissa Benoist).

Quando interviene in scena Lois, insieme a Clark, dà la bella notizia a Supergirl, dicendole anche che come futuri genitori hanno intenzione di crescere il nascituro nella città kryptoniana di Argo.

Sarà interessante scoprire, quindi, se la nuova serie su Superman e Lois sarà ambientata su Argo o sulla Terra.

Breve guida all'Arrowverse

Per chi volesse iniziare a seguire l'Arrowverse, ecco un piccolo riepilogo delle serie TV coinvolte:

Arrow , giunta alla ottava e ultima stagione che è composta da 10 episodi. L'ultimo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths

, giunta alla ottava e ultima stagione che è composta da 10 episodi. L'ultimo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths The Flash , giunta alla sesta stagione composta da 22 episodi

, giunta alla sesta stagione composta da 22 episodi Supergirl , giunta alla quinta stagione composta da 22 episodi

, giunta alla quinta stagione composta da 22 episodi Legends of Tomorrow , giunta alla quinta stagione, composta da 15 episodi. Il primo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths

, giunta alla quinta stagione, composta da 15 episodi. Il primo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths Batwoman, che ha esordito con la sua prima stagione negli USA lo scorso 6 ottobre

L'outsider dell'Arrowverse è lo show Black Lightning, che è giunto alla sua terza stagione.

Inizialmente, questa serie TV era nata come esterna all'Arrowverse ma recentemente The CW ha annunciato che con la terza stagione, i protagonisti di Black Lightning parteciperanno al crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

A confermare ciò, c'è anche un post su Instagram dell'attore protagonista Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning) sul set del mega crossover:

Siete pronti alle nuove avventure di Superman?