Superman e Lois: CW al lavoro sulla serie con Tyler Hoechlin ed Elizabeth Tulloch
Il mondo ha bisogno di Superman (ancora una volta).
Dopo aver dato il via alle riprese dell'episodio dell'ottava stagione di Arrow che darà il via allo spin-off dal titolo Green Arrow and the Canaries, l'emittente televisiva americana The CW ha messo in lavorazione una nuova serie supereroistica basata sul personaggio di Superman.
Il nuovo show, tecnicamente, sarebbe uno spin-off di Supergirl, dato che i protagonisti, Superman e Lois Lane, rispettivamente interpretati da Tyler Hoechlin ed Elizabeth Tulloch, sono stati protagonisti del crossover dell'Arrowverse (l'universo di tutte le serie TV nate su The CW da Arrow in poi) intitolato Elseworlds. Inoltre, prenderanno parte al nuovo mega crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, previsto per andare in onda negli Stati Uniti tra dicembre e gennaio 2020.
Secondo quanto riportato dal sito americano E! News, Todd Helbing (The Flash) sta scrivendo la sceneggiatura e la produzione sarà affidata alle esperte mani di Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter e Geoff Johns.
I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of. I couldn’t ask for a better partner than @BitsieTulloch in all of this. I’ve already learned so much from her and I know that won’t stop anytime soon. So thank you @gberlanti and everyone else who brought her in as our Lois Lane. All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work! P.S. I had no idea this picture existed when someone grabbed the shot of Bitsie and I on the monitor, and I just noticed today the resemblance of my expression to that of Mr. Reeves. Had to share. Hope we make something he would be proud of. Up, up!
Il nuovo progetto della durata di un'ora circa a episodio, seguirà le vicende di uno dei supereroi più famosi del mondo e, contemporaneamente, quelle della coppia di giornalisti, Clark e Lois, che oltre al lavoro dovranno occuparsi dello stress, delle pressioni e delle complessità che derivano dall'essere genitori. Infatti, come ricorderete, nel crossover Elseworlds, Lois è in dolce attesa e i due innamorati vivono (momentaneamente) nella fattoria di Clark a Smallville.
@tylerhoechlin and I are so happy that we can finally talk about this project!!! I am so excited (thank you @warnerbrostv, @dccomics, @thecw, @gberlanti et al). Our incredible showrunner Todd Helbing is writing SUCH a riveting, unique, and poignant story for us. And I couldn’t ask for a better or more fun partner than Tyler 🎉 Also, in the interest of reiterating how much I LOVE playing #LoisLane, I’m reposting part of the blurb I wrote when I was first cast a year ago: Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️
Qui sotto potete vedere una clip tratta da Elseworlds, dove Superman parla con la cugina Supergirl (interpretata da Melissa Benoist).
Quando interviene in scena Lois, insieme a Clark, dà la bella notizia a Supergirl, dicendole anche che come futuri genitori hanno intenzione di crescere il nascituro nella città kryptoniana di Argo.
Sarà interessante scoprire, quindi, se la nuova serie su Superman e Lois sarà ambientata su Argo o sulla Terra.
Breve guida all'Arrowverse
Per chi volesse iniziare a seguire l'Arrowverse, ecco un piccolo riepilogo delle serie TV coinvolte:
- Arrow, giunta alla ottava e ultima stagione che è composta da 10 episodi. L'ultimo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths
- The Flash, giunta alla sesta stagione composta da 22 episodi
- Supergirl, giunta alla quinta stagione composta da 22 episodi
- Legends of Tomorrow, giunta alla quinta stagione, composta da 15 episodi. Il primo di questi corrisponderà all'episodio crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths
- Batwoman, che ha esordito con la sua prima stagione negli USA lo scorso 6 ottobre
L'outsider dell'Arrowverse è lo show Black Lightning, che è giunto alla sua terza stagione.
Inizialmente, questa serie TV era nata come esterna all'Arrowverse ma recentemente The CW ha annunciato che con la terza stagione, i protagonisti di Black Lightning parteciperanno al crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.
A confermare ciò, c'è anche un post su Instagram dell'attore protagonista Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning) sul set del mega crossover:
Siete pronti alle nuove avventure di Superman?
