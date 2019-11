View this post on Instagram

As Down syndrome awareness month comes to a close I want to post one more time. A lot of parents who find out their new baby has Down syndrome worry about what the impact of having a child with differences will be on their other kids. They haven’t seen it modeled so they are afraid of it. I wish I could show everyone the joy and sweetness and love that has expanded and grown in our family since Pippa was born. There is no book, or movie, or conversation that I could have with my older daughter that would have taught her the love and perspective that having a sister with differences has. The two of them are crazy about each other and the differences give rise to a kind of tenderness I could only have wished for between typical siblings. Pippa is truly the greatest gift I could have given her big sister and I am so deeply grateful that she chose our family to shake up and wake up with her light. 💛💙✨ #downsyndromeawareness #nothingdownaboutit #theluckyfew #soundon🔊 @beyonce