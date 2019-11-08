Last Chistmas: il brano postumo di George Michael nella colonna sonora

Cinema

Il brano postumo di George Michael sarà presente nella colonna sonora del film natalizio Last Christmas.

Sono passati quasi tre anni dalla scomparsa di George Michael - deceduto per ironia della sorte proprio il giorno di Natale del 2016. A partire dal 6 novembre è disponibile la sua nuova traccia inedita postuma, intitolata This Is How (we want you to get high). Il brano era stato registrato durante una delle sue ultime sessioni in studio, ed è entrato a far parte della colonna sonora di Last Christmas, film natalizio ispirato proprio alle sue canzoni.

Last Christmas è stato scritto e diretto da Paul Feig, mentre la sceneggiatura è affidata a Bryony Kimmings e Emma Thompson, che recita anche all'interno del film.

La pellicola uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche il 19 dicembre e i protagonisti sono Emilia Clarke e Henry Golding. Di seguito potete vedere il trailer:

Il cast è composto da Emilia Clarke nei panni di Kate, Henry Golding nei panni di Tom, Emma Thompson nei panni di Adelia, Michelle Yeoh, Rebecca Root, Lydia Leonard, Patti LuPone e Ingrin Oliver.

Stando al trailer e alle prime anticipazioni, la trama girerà intorno a Kate, una giovane donna che prende spesso decisioni sbagliate... Come ad esempio accettare un lavoro da Elfo di Babbo Natale dentro un centro commerciale. Nonostante la sua vita sia costellata da errori e goffaggini di ogni tipo, incontrare Tom cambierà tutte le carte in tavola per lei.

This Is How (we want you to get high) sarà appunto parte integrante della commedia romantica, ispirata dal successo degli Wham!: è profonda e autoironica, parla della società moderna e di tutti i suoi difetti e assurdità. Racchiude al suo interno una serie di piccole storie: le dipendenze, i corsi della vita, i figli. La stessa Emma Thompson ha scelto la canzone come parte della colonna sonora di Last Christmas.

Il regista Paul Feig, alla morte di George Michael, aveva preso la decisione di omaggiare il cantante e i suoi brani con un lungometraggio inedito. Una vera e propria lettera d'amore a George tramite una commedia romantica. L'attrice Emma Thompson aveva cominciato a scrivere il copione nel lontano 2012 e ne aveva anche parlato con George Michael: alla scomparsa dell'artista, decisero di proseguire lo stesso per quella strada e omaggiarlo con amore e rispetto.

Ecco il testo dell'inedito This is How (we want you to get high):

So you raise another glass

Looking for a different space

I was leaning on the grass

Dreaming of a sunnier day

Oh, it never came, how could it have baby

Where the present meets the past

It's hard to be more than we've seen

Your daddy was a drinker

Just kept drinking 'til the shit he was thinking sounded true

Your mama was a thinker

She just wasn't thinking on the day that she looked at him and said "I do"

'Cause I will always, I will always, I will always, I will always try to get my life together

I guess we always, guess we always knew

That it would be stormy weather

This is how we want you to get high

The way that we showed you, the way that we told you was decent

This is how we want you to get high

This is how we want you to get by

My daddy was a toker

Just kept smoking 'til the jokes he could tell got very blue

My mama was a joker

If she was a hippy then I guess she was tripping on a high love you

I never picked a fight in my life

Or raised a hand to my wife

Or saw my children as things to bully

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that

I never picked a fight in my life

Or raised a hand to my wife

Or saw my children as things to bully

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink my heart, my heart is better than that

Looking for a different space

Dreaming of a sunnier day

Oh, it never came, how could it have baby

Where the present meets the past

It's hard to be more than we've seen

It's hard to be more than we've seen

Universal Pictures I protagonisti di Last Christmas, nuovo film natalizio

Il film sarà inoltre composto da tre successi degli Wham! e ben dodici canzoni prese dalla carriera solista di George Michael. Uscirà nelle sale italiane a partire dal 19 dicembre, mentre il brano inedito This is how (we want you to get high) è nelle radio dal 6 novembre.