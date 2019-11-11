People's Choice Awards 2019: trionfano Marvel e Stranger Things
di Giuseppe Benincasa - | aggiornato
Star della TV e del cinema si sono unite per la 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards!
Nella notte tra domenica 10 e lunedì 11 novembre 2019 sono stati assegnati i People's Choice Awards durante una serata dove hanno dominato i supereroi Marvel. Come è successo l'anno scorso, a ospitare l'evento è stato il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica a Los Angeles.
Da segnalare c'è sicuramente la prima apparizione in pubblico di Kevin Hart, dopo il grave incidente che l'ha visto coinvolto, e i premi assegnati all'amatissimo Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man nell'Universo Cinematografico Marvel) come attore cinematografico preferito del 2019 e ancora una volta come sit-com dell'anno a The Big Bang Theory, che nei suoi 12 anni di presenza in televisione ha collezionato tantissimi premi. Le fa buona compagnia la serie TV Stranger Things che giunta alla sua terza stagione (con una quarta già annunciata) non perde smalto e continua a essere uno degli show preferiti dal pubblico.
Qui sotto potete vedere la standing ovation dedicata a Kevin Hart. L'attore ringrazia Dio per essere presente, perché, come dice, avrebbe potuto non esserci.
Inoltre, la star di Friends e della nuova serie TV Apple The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, è stata onorata con il premio speciale People’s Icon award.
Nel video qui sotto potete vedere Jennifer Aniston sul palco dei People's Choise Awards. L'attrice, nel suo discorso di ringraziamento, ricorda l'iconica serie Friends con la quale ha iniziato la sua carriera.
A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie segnalati in grassetto.
Cinema
Film preferito
- Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- Captain Marvel
- Il Re Leone
- Noi
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw
- John Wick 3: Parabellum
Film commedia preferito
- Sempre amici
- Yesterday
- Attenti a quelle due
- Men in Black: International
- Non succede... ma se succede
- La piccola boss
- Good Boys - Quei cattivi ragazzi
- Murder Mystery
Film d'azione preferito
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Shazam!
- John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Dark Phoenix
- Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters
Film drammatico preferito
- C'era una volta a... Hollywood
- Rocketman
- A un metro da te
- Glass
- Noi
- Triple Frontier
- After
- Ted Bundy - Fascino criminale
Film per famiglie preferito
- Toy Story 4
- Il Re Leone
- Aladdin
- Pets 2 - Vita da animali
- Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto
- The LEGO Movie 2: Una nuova avventura
- Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
- Angry Birds 2 - Nemici amici per sempre
Attore preferito in un film
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Will Smith, Aladdin
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Nel suo discorso di accettazione, Robert Downey Jr. dedica il suo premio Stan Lee:
Attrice preferita in un film
- Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters
- Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
- Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Lupita Nyong'o, Noi
- Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film drammatico
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Cole Sprouse, A un metro da te
- Zac Efron, Ted Bundy - Fascino criminale
- Lupita Nyong'o, Noi
- Leonardo DiCaprio, C'era una volta a... Hollywood
- Brad Pitt, C'era una volta a... Hollywood
- Sarah Paulson, Glass
- Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film commedia
- Ali Wong, Finché forse non vi separi
- Kevin Hart, Sempre amici
- Rebel Wilson, Non è romantico?
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
- Liam Hemsworth, Non è romantico?
- Dwayne Johnson, Una famiglia al tappeto
- Mindy Kaling, E poi c'è Katherine
- Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Attore o attrice preferito/a in un film d'azione
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Halle Berry, John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw
Voce preferita in un film d'animazione
- America Ferrera, Dragon Trainer – Il mondo nascosto
- Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
- Kevin Hart, Pets 2 - Via da animali
- Beyoncé, Il Re Leone
- Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
- Chris Pratt, The LEGO Movie 2: Una nuova avventura
- Tiffany Haddish, Pets 2 - Via da animali
- Awkwafina, Angry Birds 2 - Nemici amici per sempre
Televisione
Show preferito
- Il Trono di Spade
- WWE Raw
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- The Big Bang Theory
- Riverdale
- This is Us
- Grey's Anatomy
Serie TV drammatica preferita
- Il Trono di Spade
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Riverdale
- This is Us
- Grey's Anatomy
- Chicago P.D.
- Big Little Lies
Serie TV commedia preferita
- The Big Bang Theory
- Saturday Night Live
- Modern Family
- The Good Place
- Grown-ish
- Veep
- Orange Is the New Black
- Schitt's Creek
Reality Show preferito
- Al passo con i Kardashian
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Queer Eye
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Vanderpump Rules
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Talent Show preferito
- American Idol
- America's Next Drag Queen
- America's Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- The Bachelor
- The Voice
- The Bachelorette
- The Challenge: War of the Worlds
Attore preferito in una serie TV
- Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade
- Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- KJ Apa, Riverdale
Attrice preferita in una serie TV
- Mandy Moore, This is Us
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade
- Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
- Camila Mendes, Riverdale
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Maise Williams, Il Trono di Spade
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Attore o attrice preferito/a in una serie TV drammatica
- Zendaya, Euphoria
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sophie Turner, Il Trono di Spade
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Maise Williams, Il Trono di Spade
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
- Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Attore o attrice preferito/a in una serie TV commedia
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
- Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Talk Show pomeridiano preferito
- The View
- Red Table Talk
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Wendy Williams Show
- TODAY
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- Good Morning America
- The Real
Talk Show serale preferito
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with James Corden
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant of 2019
- Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
- Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
- Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
- T-Pain, The Masked Singer
- Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
- Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
- Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Reality Star of 2019
- Khloé Kardashian, Al passo con i Kardashian
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
- Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Lo Show televisivo degno del bingewatching
- Il Trono di Spade
- Orange Is the New Black
- Law & Order - Unità vittime speciali
- The Umbrella Academy
- Queer Eye
- Outlander
- Tredici
- Stranger Things
Serie TV sci-fi/fantasy preferita
- Stranger Things
- Shadowhunters
- Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
- Supernatural
- The Flash
- Arrow
- The 100
- The Umbrella Academy
