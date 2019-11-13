Menù Celebrity

News

Serie TV

Trivia

Social

Celebrity FOX

Marvel e i fan ricordano Stan Lee a un anno dalla scomparsa

di - | aggiornato

È passato un solo anno da quando il papà di Spider-Man e altri supereroi Marvel ha lasciato un vuoto incolmabile!

42 condivisioni 0 commenti

Letto: 0%
+
×

Condividi

Il 12 novembre 2018 il firmamento accoglieva la stella di Stan Lee

Il 12 novembre 2019, a un anno esatto dalla sua scomparsa all'età di 95 anni, Marvel Entertainment e i fan da tutto il mondo hanno onorato la memoria del papà di Spider-Man e di tantissimi altri supereroi, divenuto famoso ai più giovani grazie ai tantissimi camei realizzati in occasione dei film e delle serie televisive Marvel e non solo.

Ricordando Stan "The Man" Lee e la sua forte eredità nella cultura pop, Marvel Entertainment, attraverso i suoi account social, ha pubblicato un bellissimo disegno, che mostra un Lee sorridente, circondato da molte delle sue creazioni:

  • Spider-Man aka Peter Parker, creato con Steve Ditko nel 1962
  • I Fantastici 4, formati da Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, La Donna Invisibile aka Sue Storm, La Torcia Umana aka Johnny Strom e La Cosa aka Ben Grimm, creati con Jack Kirby nel 1961
  • Hulk aka Bruce Banner, creato con Jack Kirby nel 1962
  • She-Hulk aka Jennifer Susan Walters, creata con John Buscema nel 1980
  • Ant-Man and The Wasp, rispettivamente Hank Pym e Janet van Dyne, creati insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962
  • Iron Man aka Tony Stark, creato insieme a Larry Lieber, Don Heck e Jack Kirby nel 1963
  • Il Dio del Tuono Thor, creato insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962
  • Doctor Strange aka Stephen Strange, creato insieme a Steve Ditko nel 1963
  • Black Panther aka T'Challa, creato insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1966
  • Silver Surfer aka Norrin Radd, creato da Jack Kirby nel 1966 all'interno della testata dei Fantastici 4
  • Daredevil aka Matthew Murdock, creato insieme a Bill Everett nel 1964
  • Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1964
  • Medusa, l'Inumana creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1965
  • Gli X-Men Jean Grey, Ciclope, Angel, tutti creati con Jack Kirby nel 1963

Anche i registi Anthony e Joe Russo hanno ricordato il mitico Stan Lee con una foto pubblicata sul loro profilo Twitter, scattata nel dietro le quinte di Avengers: Endgame in occasione del cameo di Lee:

I due fratelli stanno anche lavorando a un documentario sulla vita di Lee.

L'attore Robert Downey Jr. ha voluto rendere omaggio a Lee, dedicandogli il premio ricevuto durante la cerimonia della 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards.

L'omaggio dei fan

Anche fan e artisti da tutto il mondo hanno voluto ricordare Stan Lee con alcuni post sui social e anche con delle belle fan art che vi mostriamo:

L'utente La Gran Pantalla ricorda la sua frase nel cameo del film di Spider-Man diretto da Sam Raimi.

View this post on Instagram

🥀 Ровно год назад из жизни ушел Стэн Ли — гениальный создатель комиксов «Marvel» Утром 12 ноября писатель был госпитализирован в тяжелом состоянии, после чего он скончался. Стэн являлся создателем комиксов Марвел, а также таких культовых персонажей, как Человек Паук, Черная Пантера, Халк, Люди Икс, Железный Человек, а также Фантастической Четвёрки и Мстителей. Его камео навсегда останутся в памяти миллионов преданных зрителей и фанатов. 🔻 🔻 🔻 #марвел #стэнли #человекпаук #железныйчеловек #чернаяпантера #комиксы #халк #людиикс #мстители #мстителифинал #тонистарк #войнабесконечности #питерпаркер #факт #stanlee

A post shared by МСТИТЕЛИ И КОМПАНИЯ 🔥 (@marvel_dc_moment) on

View this post on Instagram

” stan marvel lee” #year #stanlee #marvel #marveldad

A post shared by Matylda Damięcka (@thegirlwhofellonearth) on

Excelsior!

Condividi

Tag

Tutto su CelebrityTutto su Stan LeeTutto su Marvel

Commenta

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Questo sito internet utilizza cookie tecnici e di profilazione, anche di terze parti, per migliorare la tua esperienza di navigazione, analizzare l’utilizzo del sito e per proporti pubblicità in linea con le tue preferenze. Puoi saperne di più o per negare il consenso ad alcuni a tutti i cookie clicca qui Informativa sui Cookies. Chiudendo questo banner, cliccando in seguito o continuando a utilizzare il sito, acconsenti all’utilizzo dei predetti cookie.

Registrati al nostro messenger su Facebook e salta la fila alla What The Fox Competition in piazza dell'anfiteatro

Logo Lucca comics Logo What the FOX Registrati

Dal 1 al 5 novembre