Marvel e i fan ricordano Stan Lee a un anno dalla scomparsa
di Giuseppe Benincasa - | aggiornato
È passato un solo anno da quando il papà di Spider-Man e altri supereroi Marvel ha lasciato un vuoto incolmabile!
Il 12 novembre 2018 il firmamento accoglieva la stella di Stan Lee.
Il 12 novembre 2019, a un anno esatto dalla sua scomparsa all'età di 95 anni, Marvel Entertainment e i fan da tutto il mondo hanno onorato la memoria del papà di Spider-Man e di tantissimi altri supereroi, divenuto famoso ai più giovani grazie ai tantissimi camei realizzati in occasione dei film e delle serie televisive Marvel e non solo.
Ricordando Stan "The Man" Lee e la sua forte eredità nella cultura pop, Marvel Entertainment, attraverso i suoi account social, ha pubblicato un bellissimo disegno, che mostra un Lee sorridente, circondato da molte delle sue creazioni:
Remembering Stan "The Man" Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dvAkpCBS22— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2019
- Spider-Man aka Peter Parker, creato con Steve Ditko nel 1962
- I Fantastici 4, formati da Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, La Donna Invisibile aka Sue Storm, La Torcia Umana aka Johnny Strom e La Cosa aka Ben Grimm, creati con Jack Kirby nel 1961
- Hulk aka Bruce Banner, creato con Jack Kirby nel 1962
- She-Hulk aka Jennifer Susan Walters, creata con John Buscema nel 1980
- Ant-Man and The Wasp, rispettivamente Hank Pym e Janet van Dyne, creati insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962
- Iron Man aka Tony Stark, creato insieme a Larry Lieber, Don Heck e Jack Kirby nel 1963
- Il Dio del Tuono Thor, creato insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962
- Doctor Strange aka Stephen Strange, creato insieme a Steve Ditko nel 1963
- Black Panther aka T'Challa, creato insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1966
- Silver Surfer aka Norrin Radd, creato da Jack Kirby nel 1966 all'interno della testata dei Fantastici 4
- Daredevil aka Matthew Murdock, creato insieme a Bill Everett nel 1964
- Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1964
- Medusa, l'Inumana creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1965
- Gli X-Men Jean Grey, Ciclope, Angel, tutti creati con Jack Kirby nel 1963
Anche i registi Anthony e Joe Russo hanno ricordato il mitico Stan Lee con una foto pubblicata sul loro profilo Twitter, scattata nel dietro le quinte di Avengers: Endgame in occasione del cameo di Lee:
Miss you, sir... pic.twitter.com/k3rviid1Pv— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2019
I due fratelli stanno anche lavorando a un documentario sulla vita di Lee.
L'attore Robert Downey Jr. ha voluto rendere omaggio a Lee, dedicandogli il premio ricevuto durante la cerimonia della 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards.
L'omaggio dei fan
Anche fan e artisti da tutto il mondo hanno voluto ricordare Stan Lee con alcuni post sui social e anche con delle belle fan art che vi mostriamo:
One year ago today, Remembering @TheRealStanLee #excelsior pic.twitter.com/WpK4gUWogk— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 12, 2019
My little tribute to the late, great Stan Lee, who passed away a year ago today.— Kristin Wilkinson (@SilentKW) November 12, 2019
Graphite pencil on paper #StanLee pic.twitter.com/piZvnhhpso
L'utente La Gran Pantalla ricorda la sua frase nel cameo del film di Spider-Man diretto da Sam Raimi.
"You know, I guess one person can make a difference."— La Gran Pantalla 🎬 (@PantallaGran) November 12, 2019
-Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/weesypDF1B
R.I.P.— ヌマのすけ⚡スッ友🤟 (@Twelve994s5) November 12, 2019
Stan Lee.
I Love You 3000. pic.twitter.com/g8zfSO1vn3
Today marks one year since Stan Lee pass away 😢
🥀 Ровно год назад из жизни ушел Стэн Ли — гениальный создатель комиксов «Marvel» Утром 12 ноября писатель был госпитализирован в тяжелом состоянии, после чего он скончался. Стэн являлся создателем комиксов Марвел, а также таких культовых персонажей, как Человек Паук, Черная Пантера, Халк, Люди Икс, Железный Человек, а также Фантастической Четвёрки и Мстителей. Его камео навсегда останутся в памяти миллионов преданных зрителей и фанатов.
@marvelstudios
"Te extrañamos Stan"...
Excelsior!
