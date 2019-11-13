Marvel e i fan ricordano Stan Lee a un anno dalla scomparsa

Celebrity

È passato un solo anno da quando il papà di Spider-Man e altri supereroi Marvel ha lasciato un vuoto incolmabile!

Il 12 novembre 2018 il firmamento accoglieva la stella di Stan Lee.

Il 12 novembre 2019, a un anno esatto dalla sua scomparsa all'età di 95 anni, Marvel Entertainment e i fan da tutto il mondo hanno onorato la memoria del papà di Spider-Man e di tantissimi altri supereroi, divenuto famoso ai più giovani grazie ai tantissimi camei realizzati in occasione dei film e delle serie televisive Marvel e non solo.

Ricordando Stan "The Man" Lee e la sua forte eredità nella cultura pop, Marvel Entertainment, attraverso i suoi account social, ha pubblicato un bellissimo disegno, che mostra un Lee sorridente, circondato da molte delle sue creazioni:

Remembering Stan "The Man" Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/dvAkpCBS22 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2019

Spider-Man aka Peter Parker, creato con Steve Ditko nel 1962

aka Peter Parker, creato con Steve Ditko nel 1962 I Fantastici 4 , formati da Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, La Donna Invisibile aka Sue Storm, La Torcia Umana aka Johnny Strom e La Cosa aka Ben Grimm, creati con Jack Kirby nel 1961

, formati da Mr. Fantastic aka Reed Richards, La Donna Invisibile aka Sue Storm, La Torcia Umana aka Johnny Strom e La Cosa aka Ben Grimm, creati con Jack Kirby nel 1961 Hulk aka Bruce Banner, creato con Jack Kirby nel 1962

aka Bruce Banner, creato con Jack Kirby nel 1962 She-Hulk aka Jennifer Susan Walters, creata con John Buscema nel 1980

aka Jennifer Susan Walters, creata con John Buscema nel 1980 Ant-Man and The Wasp , rispettivamente Hank Pym e Janet van Dyne, creati insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962

, rispettivamente Hank Pym e Janet van Dyne, creati insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962 Iron Man aka Tony Stark, creato insieme a Larry Lieber, Don Heck e Jack Kirby nel 1963

aka Tony Stark, creato insieme a Larry Lieber, Don Heck e Jack Kirby nel 1963 Il Dio del Tuono Thor , creato insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962

, creato insieme a Larry Lieber e Jack Kirby nel 1962 Doctor Strange aka Stephen Strange, creato insieme a Steve Ditko nel 1963

aka Stephen Strange, creato insieme a Steve Ditko nel 1963 Black Panther aka T'Challa, creato insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1966

aka T'Challa, creato insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1966 Silver Surfer aka Norrin Radd, creato da Jack Kirby nel 1966 all'interno della testata dei Fantastici 4

aka Norrin Radd, creato da Jack Kirby nel 1966 all'interno della testata dei Fantastici 4 Daredevil aka Matthew Murdock, creato insieme a Bill Everett nel 1964

aka Matthew Murdock, creato insieme a Bill Everett nel 1964 Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1964

aka Wanda Maximoff, creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1964 Medusa , l'Inumana creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1965

, l'Inumana creata insieme a Jack Kirby nel 1965 Gli X-Men Jean Grey, Ciclope, Angel, tutti creati con Jack Kirby nel 1963

Anche i registi Anthony e Joe Russo hanno ricordato il mitico Stan Lee con una foto pubblicata sul loro profilo Twitter, scattata nel dietro le quinte di Avengers: Endgame in occasione del cameo di Lee:

I due fratelli stanno anche lavorando a un documentario sulla vita di Lee.

L'attore Robert Downey Jr. ha voluto rendere omaggio a Lee, dedicandogli il premio ricevuto durante la cerimonia della 45esima edizione dei People's Choice Awards.

L'omaggio dei fan

Anche fan e artisti da tutto il mondo hanno voluto ricordare Stan Lee con alcuni post sui social e anche con delle belle fan art che vi mostriamo:

My little tribute to the late, great Stan Lee, who passed away a year ago today.



Graphite pencil on paper #StanLee pic.twitter.com/piZvnhhpso — Kristin Wilkinson (@SilentKW) November 12, 2019

L'utente La Gran Pantalla ricorda la sua frase nel cameo del film di Spider-Man diretto da Sam Raimi.

"You know, I guess one person can make a difference."



-Stan Lee pic.twitter.com/weesypDF1B — La Gran Pantalla 🎬 (@PantallaGran) November 12, 2019

Excelsior!