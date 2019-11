View this post on Instagram

For the rest of us, Tom Hanks seems as close to Mr. Rogers as someone could get. Link in bio for how he transformed into the role, and how he took naps in Fred Rogers' house: "When they finally wrapped it’s, like, “I’ve got to take off these clothes? I’ve got to go back and be myself again?” I loved being in Mr. Rogers’ house." Link in bio. (📸: @aspictures)