'La fine sta arrivando': Star Wars 9 su Entertainment Weekly

The end is coming. Director J.J. Abrams and #TheRiseOfSkywalker stars invite us behind the scenes of the epic and mysterious finale 42 years in the making. Click the link in our bio to read our December cover story, and pick up an issue on newsstands starting 11/22. 📷: 2019 © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM, All Rights Reserved; Story by James Hibberd