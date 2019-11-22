Black Friday 2019, tutti i giochi PS4 in offerta sul PlayStation Store
di Pasquale Oliva - | aggiornato
Quale migliore occasione del Black Friday per acquistare un nuovo gioco per PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 4 Pro? Altro che 29 novembre, Sony ha già dato il via alle offerte. Anche FIFA 20 e Modern Warfare a prezzo scontato.
Sony quest'anno ha deciso di anticipare un po' i tempi, non ha infatti atteso il fatidico 29 novembre per lanciare gli sconti per il Black Friday. Per aprire nel migliore dei modi la stagione dello shopping natalizio, il gigante giapponese propone offerte su giochi per tutti i gusti, da FIFA 20 (44,99 euro) a Marvel's Spider-Man (GOTY 29,99 euro), da Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (20,99 euro) all'acclamato God of War (14,99 euro).
Prima di lasciarvi alla nutrita lista di giochi ed espansioni in offerta, vi ricordiamo che Sony riserva anche uno sconto del 25% sull'abbonamento a PlayStation Plus da 12 mesi (che passa da 59,99 euro a 44,99 euro), indispensabile per giocare online (con amici e non) e scaricare due giochi che la multinazionale regala ogni mese. Quelli di novembre sono Nioh e Outlast 2: li avete già aggiunti alla vostra raccolta?
Giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 4 Pro in offerta per il Black Friday 2019:
- A Way Out
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Anthem
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – L'eredità della Prima Lama
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Il destino di Atlantide
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season pass
- Astral Deva Pack
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
- Battlewake
- Blood & Truth
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Enhanced Edition
- CODE VEIN
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing + Crash N Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Bundle
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Dauntless – Arcslayer Pack
- Days Gone
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Digital Deluxe
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- F1 2019
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour
- God Eater 3
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 1
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 2
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 3
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 – Gold
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 First Prologue
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Left Alive
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO Incredibles
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleep
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- MLB The Show 19
- MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition
- MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (1,000)
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (11,000)
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (150,000)
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (24,000)
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (5,000)
- MLB The Show 19 Stubs (67,500)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
- NHL 20
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
- NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remasted
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince's Edition
- ONE PIECE World Seeker
- ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch Legendary Edition
- Paladins Champions Pack
- Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Standard Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- Rocket League
- Romancing Saga 2 PS4
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
- Smite – Best Sellers Bundle
- SMITE Starter Skins Bundle
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope
- Star Ocean Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
- The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Outer Worlds
- The Quiet Man
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood
- The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living…
- The Sims 4 Bundle – Al lavoro!
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 Get Famous
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- The Sims 4 Spa Day
- The Sims 4 StrangerVille
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)
- World War Z
- WWE 2K20
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
