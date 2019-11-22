Black Friday 2019, tutti i giochi PS4 in offerta sul PlayStation Store

Videogames

di Pasquale Oliva - 22/11/2019 16:36 | aggiornato 22/11/2019 16:39

Quale migliore occasione del Black Friday per acquistare un nuovo gioco per PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 4 Pro? Altro che 29 novembre, Sony ha già dato il via alle offerte. Anche FIFA 20 e Modern Warfare a prezzo scontato.

Sony quest'anno ha deciso di anticipare un po' i tempi, non ha infatti atteso il fatidico 29 novembre per lanciare gli sconti per il Black Friday. Per aprire nel migliore dei modi la stagione dello shopping natalizio, il gigante giapponese propone offerte su giochi per tutti i gusti, da FIFA 20 (44,99 euro) a Marvel's Spider-Man (GOTY 29,99 euro), da Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (20,99 euro) all'acclamato God of War (14,99 euro).

Prima di lasciarvi alla nutrita lista di giochi ed espansioni in offerta, vi ricordiamo che Sony riserva anche uno sconto del 25% sull'abbonamento a PlayStation Plus da 12 mesi (che passa da 59,99 euro a 44,99 euro), indispensabile per giocare online (con amici e non) e scaricare due giochi che la multinazionale regala ogni mese. Quelli di novembre sono Nioh e Outlast 2: li avete già aggiunti alla vostra raccolta?

Giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 4 Pro in offerta per il Black Friday 2019:

A Way Out

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition

Anthem

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition

ARK: Aberration

ARK: Extinction

ARK: Scorched Earth

ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – L'eredità della Prima Lama

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Il destino di Atlantide

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season pass

Astral Deva Pack

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition

Battlewake

Blood & Truth

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Operator Enhanced Edition

CODE VEIN

CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition

Complete Your ARK Season Pass

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Team Racing + Crash N Sane Trilogy Bundle

Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Bundle

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition

Dauntless – Arcslayer Pack

Days Gone

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 2

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition

Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Digital Deluxe

Dying Light Season Pass

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

F1 2019

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost

Fallout 4 GOTY

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Firewall Zero Hour

God Eater 3

God of War

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 1

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 2

GTAV Premium Online Edition & Bundle 3

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

JUMP FORCE

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass

Just Cause 4 – Gold

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 First Prologue

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Left Alive

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Incredibles

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Worlds

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 20 Ultimate Superstar Edition

Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleep

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

MLB The Show 19

MLB The Show 19 All-Star Edition

MLB The Show 19 Digital Deluxe Edition

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (1,000)

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (11,000)

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (150,000)

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (24,000)

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (5,000)

MLB The Show 19 Stubs (67,500)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Deluxe

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition

NHL 20

NHL 20 Deluxe Edition

NHL 20 Ultimate Edition

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remasted

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince's Edition

ONE PIECE World Seeker

ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition

Overwatch Legendary Edition

Paladins Champions Pack

Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition 2019

Persona 5

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Standard Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

RESIDENT EVIL 2

Rocket League

Romancing Saga 2 PS4

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content

Smite – Best Sellers Bundle

SMITE Starter Skins Bundle

SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope

Star Ocean Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition

The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Crew 2 – Season Pass

The Crew 2 Standard Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Collector’s Edition

The Inpatient

The Last of Us Remastered

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Outer Worlds

The Quiet Man

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff

The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood

The Sims 4 Bundle – City Living…

The Sims 4 Bundle – Al lavoro!

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs

The Sims 4 City Living

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff

The Sims 4 Get Famous

The Sims 4 Get to Work

The Sims 4 Get Together

The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle

The Sims 4 Seasons

The Sims 4 Spa Day

The Sims 4 StrangerVille

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Year 1 Pass

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn

Watch Dogs 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (German)

World War Z

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

In questo elenco è presente il vostro prossimo gioco? Se sì, quale?