Henry Cavill ha perso il ruolo di James Bond per il suo peso

View this post on Instagram

@HenryCavill swaps his Superman cape for leather armor in this month’s @Netflix epic @witchernetflix, in a role he won by beating out 207 other guys. It’s not the first—or probably the last—time the self-described “chubby kid” has crushed the odds. 💪💪 Click the link in bio to read our December cover story starring Henry Cavill 💪💪 📸: @wattsupphoto Author: @brianraftery EIC: @richdorment Fashion Director: @tedstaffordstyle