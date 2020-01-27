Celebrity

di Giuseppe Benincasa - 27/01/2020 10:44 | aggiornato 27/01/2020 10:49

Il mondo intero piange Kobe Bryant, morto in un incidente il 26 gennaio 2020.

Il mondo è sconvolto dalla prematura scomparsa di Kobe Bryant, morto in un fatale incidente in elicottero accanto alla figlia 13enne. È quindi stata una bruttissima domenica, quella del 26 gennaio 2020, in cui ex colleghi del campo da basket, fan e personaggi pubblici hanno manifestato i loro sentimenti sul web.

Sono state tantissime le reazioni condivise sui più importanti canali social, in segno di cordoglio per la perdita di un uomo, di un marito, di un padre e di un atleta che ha fatto la storia dell'NBA.

Michael Jordan ha scritto che considerava Bryant un fratello minore e uno dei più grandi di sempre. Il tweet che vedete qui sotto è stato pubblicato dalla manager di Jordan:

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

L'attore Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ha pubblicato una foto di Bryan e della figlia Gianna Maria, morta anche lei nell'incidente, e ha scritto: "L'amore è per sempre":

L'attrice Priyanka Chopra ha scritto che grazie a Bryant si è innamorata dello sport all'età di 13 anni, proprio la stessa età in cui è morta la figlia del'ex campione dell'NBA:

Jack Nicholson, grande fan dei Los Angeles Lakers (la squadra dove ha giocato Bryant), è stato contattato via telefono da CBS Los Angeles e ha detto che la sua reazione è la stessa di tutti gli altri: nella vita, quando si pensa di avere delle certezze, c'è sempre qualcosa che arriva a sorprenderti, a sottolineare la fragilità e imprevedibilità delle cose.

Nicholson, che conosceva personalmente Bryant, lo ricorda per la sua grandezza sul campo e ha detto: "Ci mancherà".

La cantante pop Taylor Swift ha scritto su Twitter che Kobe Bryant ha significato molto per lei, così come per tutti i fan di basket, e ha un pensiero per la famiglia dell'ex atleta e la moglie Vanessa:

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Il 40esimo Governatore della California, Gavin Newsom, ha twittato che il mondo ha perso una leggenda:

Today, the world lost a legend.



Kobe Bryant’s 20 year career with the @Lakers raised the bar for every player. He willed his team to triumphs. Competed with unparalleled ferocity. Defied the odds. Simply put -- he was an icon.



Our hearts go out to his family and fans. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 26, 2020

Barak Obama ha avuto un pensiero per la moglie e madre Vanessa e per tutta la famiglia Bryant, che ha perso Kobe e la giovanissima Gianna Maria:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Donald Trump ha twittato la notizia:

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

L'ex campione Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ha pubblicato un video su Twitter e, mentre tutti ricordano Bryant per le sue doti atletiche, lui lo vuole ricordare per il grande uomo che era:

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Il musicista rapper Kanye West, che ha conosciuto personalmente Bryant, ha pubblicato una foto di quando erano ragazzi:

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Un altro grande del basket come Shaquille O'Neal ha pubblicato una foto dei primi tempi in cui giocavano insieme (nell'immagine Bryant ha infatti la maglia numero 8) e ha scritto che non ci sono parole per il dolore che sta provando:

Anche il regista del cortometraggio d'animazione dal titolo Dear Basketball: The legend of Kobe Bryant, che è valso un premio Oscar a Bryant come produttore, ha espresso il suo cordoglio su Twitter:

Words fail us... but we will never forget such a blessing. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/EtQpUz9Cua — Glen Keane (@GlenKeanePrd) January 26, 2020

Il presidente di The Walt Disney Studios, Robert Iger, ha scritto su Twitter che è una terribile notizia difficile da digerire:

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant...a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process.... — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

L'attrice Reese Witherspoon si è detta devastata dalla notizia:

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

L'attrice e presentatrice Ellen DeGeneres ha scritto che il suo cuore è a pezzi per la moglie di Bryant e per la sua famiglia:

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Queste sono solo alcune delle celebrità che in queste ore stanno ricordando Bryan e sua figlia Gianna Maria di soli 13 anni.