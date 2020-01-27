Menù Celebrity

Le reazioni delle celebrity alla morte di Kobe Bryant

di - | aggiornato

Il mondo intero piange Kobe Bryant, morto in un incidente il 26 gennaio 2020.

Kobe Bryant sorridente Getty Images

Il mondo è sconvolto dalla prematura scomparsa di Kobe Bryant, morto in un fatale incidente in elicottero accanto alla figlia 13enne. È quindi stata una bruttissima domenica, quella del 26 gennaio 2020, in cui ex colleghi del campo da basket, fan e personaggi pubblici hanno manifestato i loro sentimenti sul web.

Sono state tantissime le reazioni condivise sui più importanti canali social, in segno di cordoglio per la perdita di un uomo, di un marito, di un padre e di un atleta che ha fatto la storia dell'NBA.

Michael Jordan ha scritto che considerava Bryant un fratello minore e uno dei più grandi di sempre. Il tweet che vedete qui sotto è stato pubblicato dalla manager di Jordan:

L'attore Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ha pubblicato una foto di Bryan e della figlia Gianna Maria, morta anche lei nell'incidente, e ha scritto: "L'amore è per sempre":

View this post on Instagram

Love is forever.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

L'attrice Priyanka Chopra ha scritto che grazie a Bryant si è innamorata dello sport all'età di 13 anni, proprio la stessa età in cui è morta la figlia del'ex campione dell'NBA:

View this post on Instagram

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Jack Nicholson, grande fan dei Los Angeles Lakers (la squadra dove ha giocato Bryant), è stato contattato via telefono da CBS Los Angeles e ha detto che la sua reazione è la stessa di tutti gli altri: nella vita, quando si pensa di avere delle certezze, c'è sempre qualcosa che arriva a sorprenderti, a sottolineare la fragilità e imprevedibilità delle cose.

Nicholson, che conosceva personalmente Bryant, lo ricorda per la sua grandezza sul campo e ha detto: "Ci mancherà".

La cantante pop Taylor Swift ha scritto su Twitter che Kobe Bryant ha significato molto per lei, così come per tutti i fan di basket, e ha un pensiero per la famiglia dell'ex atleta e la moglie Vanessa:

Il 40esimo Governatore della California, Gavin Newsom, ha twittato che il mondo ha perso una leggenda:

Barak Obama ha avuto un pensiero per la moglie e madre Vanessa e per tutta la famiglia Bryant, che ha perso Kobe e la giovanissima Gianna Maria:

Donald Trump ha twittato la notizia:

L'ex campione Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ha pubblicato un video su Twitter e, mentre tutti ricordano Bryant per le sue doti atletiche, lui lo vuole ricordare per il grande uomo che era:

Il musicista rapper Kanye West, che ha conosciuto personalmente Bryant, ha pubblicato una foto di quando erano ragazzi:

Un altro grande del basket come Shaquille O'Neal ha pubblicato una foto dei primi tempi in cui giocavano insieme (nell'immagine Bryant ha infatti la maglia numero 8) e ha scritto che non ci sono parole per il dolore che sta provando:

Anche il regista del cortometraggio d'animazione dal titolo Dear Basketball: The legend of Kobe Bryant, che è valso un premio Oscar a Bryant come produttore, ha espresso il suo cordoglio su Twitter:

Il presidente di The Walt Disney Studios, Robert Iger, ha scritto su Twitter che è una terribile notizia difficile da digerire:

L'attrice Reese Witherspoon si è detta devastata dalla notizia:

L'attrice e presentatrice Ellen DeGeneres ha scritto che il suo cuore è a pezzi per la moglie di Bryant e per la sua famiglia:

Queste sono solo alcune delle celebrità che in queste ore stanno ricordando Bryan e sua figlia Gianna Maria di soli 13 anni.

